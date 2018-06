All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival just started this week and the glam-levels are already off the charts. I mean, any event that involves both yachts and foreign cinema has to be opulent AF.

All our favorite style stars are hitting the carpet—Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rihanna—oh my! Not to mention the innumerable thigh-high slits that have stolen the focus. The festival’s 70th iteration is may be our favorite of all time.

