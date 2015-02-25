The Grammys may be the biggest night in music here in the States, but across the pond the Brit Awards take the prize. Some of our favorite musicians stepped out for the 2015 Brit Awards at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint.

Some of our favorites? Rita Ora had a golden girl moment in a stunning crystal and sequin embroidered Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, while Taylor Swift wore a head-turning black Roberto Cavalli Atelier gown with an intricate red dragon on the back and paired it with Charlotte Olympia shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Karlie Kloss also walked the carpet in a ultra sexy body-hugging black and white Tom Ford number.

But the three ladies weren't the only ones that caught our eye—see all the best looks from the 2015 Brit Awards red carpet in our gallery now.

PHOTOS: All the Looks from the 2015 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Plus, watch the Brit Awards live stream here: