See All the Best Looks from the 2015 Brit Awards Red Carpet

WireImage, Getty Images (2)
Rita Kokshanian
Feb 25, 2015 @ 3:27 pm

The Grammys may be the biggest night in music here in the States, but across the pond the Brit Awards take the prize. Some of our favorite musicians stepped out for the 2015 Brit Awards at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint.

Some of our favorites? Rita Ora had a golden girl moment in a stunning crystal and sequin embroidered Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, while Taylor Swift wore a head-turning black Roberto Cavalli Atelier gown with an intricate red dragon on the back and paired it with Charlotte Olympia shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Karlie Kloss also walked the carpet in a ultra sexy body-hugging black and white Tom Ford number.

But the three ladies weren't the only ones that caught our eye—see all the best looks from the 2015 Brit Awards red carpet in our gallery now.

PHOTOS: All the Looks from the 2015 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Plus, watch the Brit Awards live stream here: 

1 of 15 WireImage

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli Atelier, Charlotte Olympia shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. 

2 of 15 Getty Images Europe

Rita Ora

Rita Ora in a bronze Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit. 

3 of 15 Getty Images Europe

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran in a black plaid three-piece suit.

4 of 15 Getty Images Europe

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in Tom Ford

5 of 15 WireImage

Sam Smith

Sam Smith in a blue suit.

6 of 15 WireImage

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne in Saint Laurent

7 of 15 Getty Images Europe

Charli XCX

Charli XCX in Vivienne Westwood

8 of 15 Getty Images Europe

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson in a metallic checkered jacket and black slacks. 

9 of 15 WireImage

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs in a black ensemble. 

10 of 15 WireImage

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas in DSquared2

11 of 15 Getty Images Europe

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe in a black suit. 

12 of 15 Getty Images Europe

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom in Dior Homme. 

13 of 15 David Fisher/Rex/REX USA

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding in a white gown. 

14 of 15 WireImage

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris in a black jacket and gray jeans.

15 of 15 WireImage

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton in a Vivienne Westwood top with a Victoria Beckham clutch.

