See Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Stars Shine at LACMA Gala

The sixth annual Art+Film Gala for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art took place last night, and the big-name attendees didn't disappoint when it came to their red carpet outfits. The event celebrates the intersection of art, film, and fashion, and stars like Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and more embodied that theme.

Larson, the 27-year-old star of Room, arrived in a stunning light blue Gucci gown. The gorgeous number featured sheer sleeves, a high-low hem, and a cascade of ruffles down its front. Larson paired the look with tan platform heels and a patterned clutch, and she wore her blonde hair in textured waves.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked simply radiant in her floor-length pink satin gown. The delicate ensemble was held up by two thin straps and sported a gorgeous ruffle down one side. The 29-year-old beauty wore a intricate belt with the dress, and upon closer look, the accessory is designed to look like a tiger!

David Livingston/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow, on the other hand, wore a short black Gucci dress to the LACMA event. The outfit, which featured gold and green accents on its layered shoulders, boasted a short hem that showed off the 44-year-old actress's toned legs. Paltrow wore her signature blonde locks slicked back behind her ears.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The ladies weren't the only ones who brought their A-game, though. Jaden Smith, the 18-year-old upcoming actor, looked equally put-together as he hit the red carpet at the gala. Smith rocked a calf-length Gucci coat with red-and-white patterns on its sleeves over black pants and a white shirt.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actress Salma Hayek Pinault walked the red carpet in an intricate black gown with a floral motif on its shoulders. She paired the beautiful dress with a black clutch and bold earrings for a sophisticated look.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Zoe Saldana had arguably one of the most head-turning ensembles of the night—her floor-length pink Gucci gown sported a bug and snake motif, with a green striped serpent winding its way up her torso. The 38-year-old actress complemented the bold outfit with a red lip and a natural hair style.

