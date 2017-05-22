We're Buying These 5 Sunglasses Straight from the Red Carpet

Ruthie Friedlander
May 21, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

Of course we pay special attention the jewelry, bags, and shoes that our favorite A-listers wear on the red carpet, but it's important to not forget some of the more unexpected accessories that deserve attention. One woman's diamond earring is another man's sapphire brooch. A fabulous pair of pumps isn't any more special than an intricately woven pocket square. 

So when we saw sunglasses trending on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, we knew the opticals were worthy of their own roundup.

VIDEO: See the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

 

Here are our favorites and where you can buy them ... or ones that are almost exactly the same. 

1 of 4 MARK RALSTON/Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus

available at Gucci $400 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 John Shearer/Getty

Jason Derulo

available at Ray-Ban $160 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Daymond John

SHOP NOW
4 of 4 John Shearer/Getty

Ty Dolla Sign

available at Saint Laurent $420 SHOP NOW

