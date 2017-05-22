We're Buying These 5 Sunglasses Straight from the Red Carpet

Of course we pay special attention the jewelry, bags, and shoes that our favorite A-listers wear on the red carpet, but it's important to not forget some of the more unexpected accessories that deserve attention. One woman's diamond earring is another man's sapphire brooch. A fabulous pair of pumps isn't any more special than an intricately woven pocket square.

So when we saw sunglasses trending on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, we knew the opticals were worthy of their own roundup.

VIDEO: See the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

Here are our favorites and where you can buy them ... or ones that are almost exactly the same.