Miley Cyrus Pours Her Heart into Performing "Malibu" at the Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus performed at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards and it was UNBELIEVABLE. The 24-year-old left everything on the table as she sang a pared down country-esque rendition of her new single "Malibu."

Clad in a white-on-white look of an off-the-shoulder crop top and Daisy Dukes, the former Disney star put her emotions on display in a way that felt 100 percent real. Miley, we love you more than ever.

Slay, Miley, slay.