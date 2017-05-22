9 Photos from Inside the Billboard Music Awards

John Shearer/BBMA2017
Meghan Overdeep
May 22, 2017 @ 8:00 am

It was a night of low-cut looks and high-test performances in Las Vegas during Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards. With appearances by Drake, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Celine Dion, Nicki Minaj, Cher, and more, the star-studded event provided something for everyone.

Wondering what you missed or just looking to relive it all? Scroll down for all the best highlights:

1 of 9 John Shearer/BBMA2017

Nicki Minaj

Things got a little Fifty Shades at one point during Nicki's opening act. We hope somebody checked to see if Drake was still breathing.

2 of 9 Ethan Miller/Getty

Co-hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris

ABSolutely nothing to see here.

3 of 9 John Shearer/BBMA2017

Lorde

The only thing better than the pop phenom's mom jeans for her performance of "Green Light" was her dance moves.

4 of 9 John Shearer/BBMA2017

Miley Cyrus

Miley was looking more like Dolly Parton than her scantily-clad former self for an emotional performance of her new song "Malibu."

5 of 9 John Shearer/BBMA2017

Camila Cabello

The former Fifth Harmony singer went out with a literal bang (and a few flames) for her debut solo performance.

6 of 9 Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Oh, just being the cutest lovebirds on the planet.

7 of 9 John Shearer/BBMA2017

Cher

The septuagenarian (and her body) didn't look a day over 25 during her performances. "I'm 71 yesterday. And I can do a five-minute plank, OK. Just saying," she told the crowd as she accepted the Billboard Icon Award. Touché.

8 of 9 John Shearer/BBMA2017

Celine Dion

It's been 20 years since Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On" first dropped, and this Canadian national treasure sang it like it was yesterday. We cried like it was yesterday too.

9 of 9 Ethan Miller/Getty

Drake

Enough about Drake's Top Artist award win, we're here to give the award for "Best Suit" to his father, Dennis Graham.

