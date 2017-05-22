Cher Goes for a Naked Look to Perform "Believe" at the BBMAs

When Cher's around you know things won't be dull! And the singer didn't disappoint at Sunday's 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

After an introduction by Gwen Stefani, the 71-year-old songstress took to the stage to perform her 1998 hit "Believe," in a raucous performance replete with sequins and rhinestones.

Ethan Miller/Getty

Cher, in a white bob hairstyle, essentially (and impressively) just wore drapes of glittery studded strings and heart-shaped pasties to sing the song.

She then left the stage and returned in a sheer all-black ensemble of thigh-high boots, and a leather jacket to perform "If I Could Turn Back Time." This time she wore her hair in voluminous loose black curls.

John Shearer/Getty

Following the set, Stefani returned to the stage to present the singer with this year's Icon Award. In her acceptance speech, Cher shared a variety of stories and anecdotes.

VIDEO: See the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

"Thank you. So I've wanted to do what I do since I was 4 years old. And I've been doing it for 53 years," she began to cheers from the audience.

"Now that's not an applause thing; I'm 71 yesterday," she continued. "And I can do a five-minute plank, OK. Just sayin'." Word.

She went on to reflect on highs and lows in her career (she worked "one year for $25" but learned "so much) and how her success in the music industry came to be.

"I want to thank my mom because when I was really young my mom said, 'You're not going to be the smartest, you're not going to be the prettiest, you're not going to be the most talented, but you're going to be special.' And then when I met Sonny, he said the same thing," she said.

RELATED: See Your Favorite Stars on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red

"And there was really nothing about me that led anyone to believe that I was going to be special. I've had so much help. I've had the greatest people to work with," she added. "And I just have to say that I think luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in."