Celine Dion Nails an Emotional Performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at the BBMAs

Bravo, Celine Dion! In a performance worthy of marking Titanic's 20th anniversary, the singer brought down the house—and many audience members to tears—at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer donned an incredible all-white ensemble to take the stage at Sunday's ceremony, held at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena.

Her floor-length long-sleeve gown featured a sweeping train and billowing shoulders as well as a deep-V neckline that practically reached her belly button:

Ethan Miller/Getty

And although her angelic attire was enough to take our breath away, she then released her powerhouse vocals in an emotional performance of "My Heart Will Go On." As she completed that final note, she became visibly choked up:

After a trying year following her husband René Angélil's passing in January 2016, the 49-year-old songstress more than earned the standing ovation from the entire room that came next.

Legend is right.

Watch the performance above.