Every Outfit From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
alicia keys
There's no telling what you're going to get on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. This year, as Covid-19 restrictions lift around the country, it seems like the celebrities are not holding back.
From Alicia Key's bright pink suit and oversized cape to Priyanka Chopra's stunning high-slit gown, the outfits were colorful and completely over-the-top.
Ahead see all of the incredible looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
H.E.R.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Doja Cat
Pants and Top, Balmain.
P!nk
Advertisement
Saweetie
Alicia Keys
The Weeknd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lena Waithe
Gabrielle Union
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Dress, Mugler. Shoes, Jimmy Choo.