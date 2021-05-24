Every Outfit From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

By InStyle Staff
May 23, 2021 @ 8:00 pm

There's no telling what you're going to get on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. This year, as Covid-19 restrictions lift around the country, it seems like the celebrities are not holding back. 

From Alicia Key's bright pink suit and oversized cape to Priyanka Chopra's stunning high-slit gown, the outfits were colorful and completely over-the-top.

Ahead see all of the incredible looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. 

H.E.R.

Doja Cat

Pants and Top, Balmain. 

P!nk

Saweetie

Alicia Keys

The Weeknd

Lena Waithe

Gabrielle Union

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Dress, Mugler. Shoes, Jimmy Choo. 

