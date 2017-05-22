The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

While iconic songstresses Cher and Celine Dion easily stole the show at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with naked dresses, dreamy puffed sleeves, and performances that brought the house down, the rest of the attendees at the annual music award bash bowed down in the presence of their fabulousness—and snapped a few selfies with the idols, of course.

Before and after the show on Sunday evening, the biggest names in music took to social media and shared some of the hottest behind-the-scenes looks, with Drake, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lea Michele shamelessly fangirling while getting their photos taken with Dion, who performed an emotional rendition of her Titanic ballad "My Heart Will Go On" during the show.

Gwen Stefani sent back the love to Blake Shelton on Instagram after he caused a collective round of "Awws" when he gave a sweet shout out to his girlfriend in his acceptance speech for top country artist, while Miley Cyrus proved that she was thankful for her biggest supporters, sharing a sweet picture of her family sitting with her at the awards ceremony and another shot of her hugging dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

And we definitely caught wind of some major Instagram flirting between Drake and Nicki Minaj, as the pair both posted photos of each other, with the "Passionfruit" hitmaker mysteriously captioning his shot, "Nuh Shake Nuh Break" after he called out the "Anaconda" beauty during his speech.

Check out more Instagram posts from the BBMAs below!

Celine Dion

Arrivée aux #BBMAs avec la nouvelle équipe de sécurité / Arriving at the #BBMAs with the new security team ! 😎😉- TC A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 21, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Drake

Nuh Shake Nuh Break A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

I just bet only the number 13 in roulette and won 150 banjos...giggity giggity - Desiigner Voice A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

My dad might have walked away from this pic and said "Da Celine Way" A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Gwen Stefani

Just hanging out w this winner @blakeshelton @billboards2017 #topcountryartist #proud #deserving #myfavorite gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 21, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Nicki Minaj

Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Look @ his sweater. 👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 21, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Miley Cyrus

LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha! #BBMAs #Malibu 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Daddy's Girl 4 Life! @billyraycyrus 🌊💙 Pops appreciated the fiddle and pedal steel on #Malibu tonight @ the #BBMA ! Thank you for introducing me! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

John Legend

@gucci A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 21, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Lorde

pretty bright out #BBMAs #riccardosbloodcollectionidie A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on May 21, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

#BBMAs hint .... 🎤 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on May 19, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens

Gettin readyyy to host the @bbmas 👗 by @faustopuglisi_wow A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 20, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Omg guys. Dreams really do come true 😍😍😍😍 @Celinedion #bbmas2017 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 21, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

I got mad skills. Or at least I think I do. And that's all the matters 😝😉 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 19, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Lea Michele

Tonight was the best night of my life. What an honor to introduce my idol @celinedion at the @bbmas and meet her after.. she is an kind as she is talented. ❤️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 21, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Olivia Munn

And you are MY favorite! 💕 #Repost ... @leamichele you are my favorite 👯 @bbmas ✨ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 21, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

After the awards is the after sushi... 🍱🍙🍣🍥 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 22, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Ashley Tisdale

Las Vegas here comes trouble! @leamichele and I are ready for the #BBMAs 🔥💥 A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 21, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

G-Eazy

@YSL down at the Billboard Music Awards 📸 @willnichols A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on May 21, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT