The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

While iconic songstresses Cher and Celine Dion easily stole the show at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with naked dresses, dreamy puffed sleeves, and performances that brought the house down, the rest of the attendees at the annual music award bash bowed down in the presence of their fabulousness—and snapped a few selfies with the idols, of course.
Before and after the show on Sunday evening, the biggest names in music took to social media and shared some of the hottest behind-the-scenes looks, with Drake, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lea Michele shamelessly fangirling while getting their photos taken with Dion, who performed an emotional rendition of her Titanic ballad "My Heart Will Go On" during the show.
Gwen Stefani sent back the love to Blake Shelton on Instagram after he caused a collective round of "Awws" when he gave a sweet shout out to his girlfriend in his acceptance speech for top country artist, while Miley Cyrus proved that she was thankful for her biggest supporters, sharing a sweet picture of her family sitting with her at the awards ceremony and another shot of her hugging dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
And we definitely caught wind of some major Instagram flirting between Drake and Nicki Minaj, as the pair both posted photos of each other, with the "Passionfruit" hitmaker mysteriously captioning his shot, "Nuh Shake Nuh Break" after he called out the "Anaconda" beauty during his speech.
Check out more Instagram posts from the BBMAs below!
