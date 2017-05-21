See Your Favorite Stars on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are finally here!

VIDEO: See the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

A non-stop stream of performances is getting underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the annual awards show fêtes the brightest musical acts of the year. Co-hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris, this year's show will see sets by Miley Cyrus, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Celine Dion—and with Cher taking home the Icon Award and performing live at an awards show for the first time in 15-plus years—it's looking to be more fabulous than ever.

However, the ceremony has some serious competition on the heat index from the magenta carpet, with stars such as Lea Michele, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ashley Tisdale stepping out in sizzling ensembles.

