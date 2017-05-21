See Your Favorite Stars on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are finally here!

A non-stop stream of performances is getting underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the annual awards show fêtes the brightest musical acts of the year. Co-hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris, this year's show will see sets by Miley Cyrus, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Celine Dion—and with Cher taking home the Icon Award and performing live at an awards show for the first time in 15-plus years—it's looking to be more fabulous than ever.

However, the ceremony has some serious competition on the heat index from the magenta carpet, with stars such as Lea Michele, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ashley Tisdale stepping out in sizzling ensembles.

Scroll down to see the hottest looks on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, and catch the show on Sunday, May 21, from 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

1 of 22 John Shearer/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld

2 of 22 David Livingston/Getty

Lea Michele

Lea Michele in David Koma.

3 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten in Barbara Bui.
4 of 22 John Shearer/WireImage

John Legend

John Legend in Gucci.
5 of 22 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rita Ora

Rita Ora in Francesco Sconamiglio Couture.
6 of 22 John Shearer/WireImage

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello in Jonathan Simkhai.
7 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad.
8 of 22 John Shearer

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens in Marchesa with Lorraine Schwartz and Jimmy Choo shoes.

9 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Nicole Scherzinger

10 of 22 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn in Redemption with Halset jewelry.
11 of 22 John Shearer/WireImage

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha in Calvin Klein.
12 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey

Halsey in a Sergio Hudson bra, Junn.J skirt, Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and an Alexis Bittar cuff bracelet.

13 of 22 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort in Givenchy.
14 of 22 Getty

Alexandra Daddario

15 of 22 Getty

Maia Mitchell

Maia Mitchell wearing Sebastian Gunwun, a Heliopolis Accessories clutch, and LeSilla pumps.

16 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sara Foster

Sara Foster in Breelayne with Guiseppe Zanotti shoes.
17 of 22 David Livingston/Getty

Prince Michael Jackson

18 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rachel Lindsay

19 of 22 John Shearer/WireImage

Jesse James Decker

20 of 22 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale in Tadashi Shoji.
21 of 22 John Shearer/WireImage

Laura Marano

22 of 22 Getty

Jason Derulo

