The Hottest Looks from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

One of the music industry’s biggest nights is taking place right now in Las Vegas. The 2016 Billboard Music Awards are officially underway in Sin City’s new T-Mobile Arena and the red (technically, pink) carpet arrivals are already delivering some serious heat.

Vegas regular Britney Spears, who is set to perform the show’s opening number, lit up the scene straightaway in her racy black Reem Acra getup, complete with over-the-knee caged open-toe Schutz heels and a flowing black train. Not to be outdone, co-host Ciara (she’ll be sharing the emceeing duties with Ludacris) looked sexy as ever in a silver Philipp Plein gown with a slit up to there, while Baywatch and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra sizzled in a bright blue Atelier Versace number. With major performances from heavy hitters like Madonna, Celine Dion, and more, expect a night to remember.

Scroll through for more of the best looks to hit the 2016 Billboard Music Awards’ red carpet.