The Hottest Looks from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Getty (2)
Hana Asbrink
May 22, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

One of the music industry’s biggest nights is taking place right now in Las Vegas. The 2016 Billboard Music Awards are officially underway in Sin City’s new T-Mobile Arena and the red (technically, pink) carpet arrivals are already delivering some serious heat. 

Vegas regular Britney Spears, who is set to perform the show’s opening number, lit up the scene straightaway in her racy black Reem Acra getup, complete with over-the-knee caged open-toe Schutz heels and a flowing black train. Not to be outdone, co-host Ciara (she’ll be sharing the emceeing duties with Ludacris) looked sexy as ever in a silver Philipp Plein gown with a slit up to there, while Baywatch and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra sizzled in a bright blue Atelier Versace number. With major performances from heavy hitters like Madonna, Celine Dion, and more, expect a night to remember. 

Scroll through for more of the best looks to hit the 2016 Billboard Music Awards’ red carpet. 

1 of 32 David Becker

Rihanna

Rihanna in vintage Thierry Mugler and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

2 of 32 Steve Granitz

Britney Spears

Britney Spears in Reem Acra, Schutz shoes, and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

3 of 32 Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016

Ciara

Ciara in Philipp Plein and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

4 of 32 Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato

5 of 32 Steve Granitz

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande in Atelier Versace. 

6 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba in Zuhair Murad.

7 of 32 Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Atelier Versace.

8 of 32 David Becker

Heidi Klum

9 of 32 Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016

Meghan Trainor

10 of 32 Steve Granitz

Keke Palmer

11 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

 Idina Menzel 

Idina Menzel in Rene Caovilla shoes, Edie Parker “Cake” clutch, and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

12 of 32 David Becker

Fifth Harmony 

13 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

Serayah McNeill

Serayah McNeill in a John Hardy choker and ring.

14 of 32 David Becker

Halsey

15 of 32 David Becker

Shawn Mendes

16 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

Tove Lo

17 of 32 Lester Cohen/BBMA2016

Ludacris

18 of 32 John Shearer/Getty Images

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten carries an Edie Parker clutch.

19 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

Seal

20 of 32 Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

21 of 32 David Becker

Steven Tyler

22 of 32 Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images

Pete Wentz

23 of 32 Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

24 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

 Kate Beckinsale

25 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas in head-to-toe Topman.
26 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images

JoJo Fletcher 

27 of 32 Steve Granitz

DNCE

28 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya

Zendaya wears a John Hardy bracelet.
29 of 32 Steve Granitz

Kesha

30 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage

 Kelly Rowland

31 of 32 Lester Cohen/BBMA2016

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis in Zuhair Murad and Neil J. Rodgers shoes.

32 of 32 Steve Granitz

Ashton Kutcher

