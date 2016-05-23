Our 8 Favorite Moments from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

On Sunday evening, some of the biggest names in the music industry congregated in the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. It was a night filled with music and honors, certainly, but the 24th annual run of the show will surely go down as one of the most emotional ones yet, with legendary artist Prince’s unexpected passing still weighing heavily on the minds of many of those in attendance.

Hosts Ludacris and Ciara kept the show going as they juggled performances from heavy-hitters like Rihanna, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and more. One of the most memorable events of the evening took place at the show’s finale when Madonna gave a tearful rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U” before being joined onstage by surprise guest Stevie Wonder (both pictured above), who broke “Purple Rain” down a capella-style in a violet-hued homage to their late friend.

Below, seven more of the evening’s most heartwarming moments.