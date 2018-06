The 11 Must-See Beauty Looks From the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

The 2016 Billboard Music Awards boasted all of the glitz and glam you'd expect from a red carpet in Las Vegas — there were smoky eyes, sun-drenched strands, curls for days, and lots of nude lips. Everyone from Demi Lovato and Keke Palmer to Ciara and Meaghan Trainor brought their glam A-game, but these are the 11 looks that you'll want to commit to memory because you'll be copying them all summer long.