Billboard Music Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore!

The stars played peekaboo at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards last night! Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Emmy Rossum, and Taylor Swift all chose to wear designs that incorporated sheer elements (and all by the same designer, Zuhair Murad). Lopez's gold skirt was see-through, Rossum's side panels were covered in polka dots only, and Swift's royal blue mini featured a crackle pattern that showed off her shoulders. But no one tried to do sheer quite like Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison, who walked the carpet in a completely transparent gown (save for her skivvies) by Kristian Aadnevik. Click to see more fashion from the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift in Zuhair Murad

Taylor Swift in Zuhair Murad

Taylor Swift in Zuhair Murad, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Ofira jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Le Vian jewelry.

Selena Gomez in Atelier Versace

Selena Gomez in Atelier Versace

Selena Gomez in Atelier Versace, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry.

Miley Cyrus in Balmain

Miley Cyrus in Balmain

Miley Cyrus in Balmain and Givenchy shoes.

5 of 13 INFphoto.com

Hayden Panettiere in Halston Heritage

Hayden Panettiere in a Halston Heritage dress, Jimmy Choo bag, and David Yurman jewelry.

Jennifer Morrison in Kristian Aadnevik

Jennifer Morrison in Kristian Aadnevik

Jennifer Morrison in Kristian Aadnevik and an Edie Parker clutch.

Carly Rae Jepsen in Dyanthe

Carly Rae Jepsen in Dyanthe

Carly Rae Jepsen in Dyanthe, Isharya jewelry, and Gio Diev shoes.

Chloe Moretz in Fendi

Chloe Moretz in Fendi

Chloe Moretz in a Fendi dress and shoes.

Emmy Rossum in Zuhair Murad

Emmy Rossum in Zuhair Murad

Emmy Rossum in Zuhair Murad.

10 of 13 Juan Rico/FAME

Jennifer Nettles in Edition by Georges Chakra

Jennifer Nettles in Edition by Georges Chakra, Casadei shoes, and Norman Silverman jewelry.

Kelly Rowland in Rami Al Ali

Kelly Rowland in Rami Al Ali

Kelly Rowland in Rami Al Ali.

Ke$ha in Givenchy

Ke$ha in Givenchy

Ke$ha in Givenchy and Palladium rings.

Shania Twain in Pavoni by Mikael D.

Shania Twain in Pavoni by Mikael D.

Shania Twain in Pavoni by Mikael D.

