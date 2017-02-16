We're Living for Beyoncé Cutting Loose at Solange's Grammys After-Party

Every day is Bey Day.

After slaying the Grammys like the absolute Queen she is, Beyoncé moved on to phase two: the after-party.

Newly released images from Beyonce.com’s “vault” show Bey, hubby Jay Z, and Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland dancing the night away at Solange’s Grammys after-party. We guess Solange and Jay are cool now, post-elevator incident ... ?

Naturally, the change of scenery called for an outfit change, as well. Mrs. Carter switched things up for the third time that evening, shifting from her red sequined Grammys ensemble to a plunging white Grecian gown with a thigh-high slit and floor-length sleeves—a fitting showcase for her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, pal Rowland and sister Solange complemented each other in bold red ensembles.

Scroll below for photos from the intimate gathering.

The Queen takes her throne.

BFA

LOVE MY JOB @beyonce @saintrecords #nealfarinahsaloninc #nealfarinahsalon #hairstylist #lovemyjob A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

RELATED: Laverne Cox Finally Achieves the Dream of Meeting Beyoncé: “She Got Up for Me!”

VIDEO: Laverne Cox Finally Met Her Queen, Beyoncé

Ms. Tina and Bey flash some serious 'tude.

LOVE MY JOB. @beyonce @mstinalawson #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahsaloninc #hairstylist #lovemyjob A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Jay, Rowland, Bey, and Solange’s husband, Alan Ferguson, hit the dance floor together. (Fingers crossed they were groovin’ to “Crazy in Love.”)