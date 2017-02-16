We're Living for Beyoncé Cutting Loose at Solange's Grammys After-Party

saintrecords/Instagram
Isabel Jones
Feb 16, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Every day is Bey Day.

After slaying the Grammys like the absolute Queen she is, Beyoncé moved on to phase two: the after-party.

Newly released images from Beyonce.com’s “vault” show Bey, hubby Jay Z, and Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland dancing the night away at Solange’s Grammys after-party. We guess Solange and Jay are cool now, post-elevator incident ... ?

Naturally, the change of scenery called for an outfit change, as well. Mrs. Carter switched things up for the third time that evening, shifting from her red sequined Grammys ensemble to a plunging white Grecian gown with a thigh-high slit and floor-length sleeves—a fitting showcase for her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, pal Rowland and sister Solange complemented each other in bold red ensembles.

Scroll below for photos from the intimate gathering.

The Queen takes her throne.

BFA

LOVE MY JOB @beyonce @saintrecords #nealfarinahsaloninc #nealfarinahsalon #hairstylist #lovemyjob

A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on

VIDEO: Laverne Cox Finally Met Her Queen, Beyoncé

 

 

Ms. Tina and Bey flash some serious 'tude. 

LOVE MY JOB. @beyonce @mstinalawson #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahsaloninc #hairstylist #lovemyjob

A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on

Jay, Rowland, Bey, and Solange’s husband, Alan Ferguson, hit the dance floor together. (Fingers crossed they were groovin’ to “Crazy in Love.”)

BFA

 

