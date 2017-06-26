Check Out These Highlights from the BET Awards Red Carpet

InStyle Staff
Jun 25, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

The BET Awards are happening right now, and we’re excited to celebrate the nominees, who include an array of great talents, including such sister acts as Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. Solange so far has taken home the Centric award, and Venus and Serena Williams were both nominated for Sportswoman of the Year, alongside fellow athletes Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Follow along to see all you favorite stars’ red carpet looks!

Yara Shahidi

La La Anthony

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, and Nicole Tuck

Dascha Polanco

Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx

Jada Pinkett Smith

Remy Ma

Kat Graham

