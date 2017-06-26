Check Out These Highlights from the BET Awards Red Carpet

The BET Awards are happening right now, and we’re excited to celebrate the nominees, who include an array of great talents, including such sister acts as Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. Solange so far has taken home the Centric award, and Venus and Serena Williams were both nominated for Sportswoman of the Year, alongside fellow athletes Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Follow along to see all you favorite stars’ red carpet looks!