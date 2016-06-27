See the Hottest Looks from the 2016 BET Awards Red Carpet: Photos

Getty (3)
Hana Asbrink
Jun 26, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

The 2016 BET Awards are heating up in L.A.’s Microsoft Theater this evening and we’re bringing you the best looks from the 16th annual show’s red carpet. 

Co-emcee Tracee Ellis Ross set the tone in a second-skin reptilian floor-length number with a chest cutout, fluorescent Christian Louboutin pumps, and a bright fuchsia lip. Gabrielle Union went for a one-shoulder maroon and silver graphic Marc Jacobs gown with jewel embellishments, while Janelle Monae paid homage to Prince in her black-and-white shimmery pantsuit and Lack of Color Velveteen hat.

The evening is sure to be a night of celebrations, with a number of artists set to pay tribute to the late Prince. In fact, as co-hosts and Black-ish co-stars Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson assure, the entire evening will be Prince-themed and a celebration of the musical legend. 

As for the artists set to take home the big honors? Drake leads the pack with a whopping nine nominations (including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for his hit "Where Ya at" with Future) and Beyoncé and Rihanna aren’t far behind, with an impressive five nominations each, including three—Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration—in the same categories. 

Scroll through for some of the best looks setting the red carpet ablaze at the 2016 BET Awards.

1 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union in Marc Jacobs and Lorraine Schwartz.

Advertisement
2 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross in vintage Thierry Mugler and Christian Louboutin shoes.

3 of 18 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Alicia Keys

Advertisement
4 of 18 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae in a Lack of Color Velveteen hat and Jennifer Fisher earrings and choker.

Advertisement
5 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Andra Day

Andra Day in Marchesa shoes.
Advertisement
6 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Mya

Advertisement
7 of 18 David Livingston/Getty

Tia Mowery

Tia Mowry in Roberto Cavalli.
Advertisement
8 of 18 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Naturi Naughton

Advertisement
9 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Mayte Garcia

Advertisement
10 of 18 Maury Phillips/BET/Getty

Jasmine Sanders

Advertisement
11 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Karrueche Tran

Advertisement
12 of 18 David Livingston/Getty

 Meagan Good

Meagan Good in Lorena Sarbu.

Advertisement
13 of 18 David Livingston/Getty

Jermaine Dupri

Advertisement
14 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino in Tulah Jem and La Soula jewels.
Advertisement
15 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett in Mac Duggal and a Nicoli clutch.

Advertisement
16 of 18 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Samuel L. Jackson

Advertisement
17 of 18 Leon Bennett/WireImage

Tisha Campbell-Martin

Tisha Campbell-Martin in Mac Duggal.

Advertisement
18 of 18 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Hamamat

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!