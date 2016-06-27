See the Hottest Looks from the 2016 BET Awards Red Carpet: Photos

The 2016 BET Awards are heating up in L.A.’s Microsoft Theater this evening and we’re bringing you the best looks from the 16th annual show’s red carpet.

Co-emcee Tracee Ellis Ross set the tone in a second-skin reptilian floor-length number with a chest cutout, fluorescent Christian Louboutin pumps, and a bright fuchsia lip. Gabrielle Union went for a one-shoulder maroon and silver graphic Marc Jacobs gown with jewel embellishments, while Janelle Monae paid homage to Prince in her black-and-white shimmery pantsuit and Lack of Color Velveteen hat.

The evening is sure to be a night of celebrations, with a number of artists set to pay tribute to the late Prince. In fact, as co-hosts and Black-ish co-stars Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson assure, the entire evening will be Prince-themed and a celebration of the musical legend.

As for the artists set to take home the big honors? Drake leads the pack with a whopping nine nominations (including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for his hit "Where Ya at" with Future) and Beyoncé and Rihanna aren’t far behind, with an impressive five nominations each, including three—Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration—in the same categories.

Scroll through for some of the best looks setting the red carpet ablaze at the 2016 BET Awards.