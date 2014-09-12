ICYMI: The Best Designer Looks from Fashion Rocks 2014

Did you catch the Fashion Rocks show this week? If not, don't fret—we've gathered the hottest looks from its runways for you to peruse!

On Tuesday night, the music industry and the fashion world came together at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the live concert and runway show (which aired live on CBS). While musical artists like Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Rita Ora gave sizzling performances in booty-accentuating outfits, models heated up the catwalk to show off ensembles with pieces by designers such as Dar Sara (above, left), Valentino (above, center), and DKNY. To see 22 of the best designer looks from the Fashion Rocks runways, click on to our gallery now!

Look 1

DKNY coat, DKNY dress, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Look 2

Anna Sui red jacket, Anna Sui red and black dress, and Stuart Weitzman boots.

Look 3

Zuhair Murad dress, Deryck Todd hat, Gasoline Glamour gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Look 4

The Blonds dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Gasoline Glamour jewelry.

Look 5

Dar Sara dress, Basile + Pape necklace, Gasoline Glamour gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Look 6

Lisa Perry dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Look 7

John Varvatos coat, Calvin Klein shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

Look 8

Maison Kitsune suit, Uniqlo shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

Look 9

Roberto Cavalli gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, Janis Savitt jewelry, and Deryck Todd fascinator.

Look 10

Black dress, Mawi necklace and bracelets, Sermoneta gloves, Janis Savitt cuffs, Sermoneta gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Look 11

Black dress, Erickson Beamon neck collar, Gasoline Glamour cuffs and gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Look 12

John Varvatos coat and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

Look 13

Roberto Cavalli coat, Uniqlo shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

Look 14

Valentino dress and boots.

Look 15

Belstaff jacket, DKNY trousers, Uniqlo shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

Look 16

Fausto bodysuit and miniskirt, Natasha Morgan sunglasses, Causse Gantier gloves, Basile + Pape jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Look 17

Roberto Cavalli jacket, Alexander Wang shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes

Looks 18

DKNY dress and coat.

Look 19

Valentino dress and shoes.

Look 20

Valentino dress and shoes.

Look 21

Lanvin jacket, Lanvin shirt, Lanvin pants, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

Look 22

Giambattista Valli dress.

