ICYMI: The Best Designer Looks from Fashion Rocks 2014

Did you catch the Fashion Rocks show this week? If not, don't fret—we've gathered the hottest looks from its runways for you to peruse!

1 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 1 DKNY coat, DKNY dress, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

2 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 2 Anna Sui red jacket, Anna Sui red and black dress, and Stuart Weitzman boots.

3 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 3 Zuhair Murad dress, Deryck Todd hat, Gasoline Glamour gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

4 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 4 The Blonds dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Gasoline Glamour jewelry.

5 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 5 Dar Sara dress, Basile + Pape necklace, Gasoline Glamour gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

6 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 6 Lisa Perry dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

7 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 7 John Varvatos coat, Calvin Klein shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

8 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 8 Maison Kitsune suit, Uniqlo shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

9 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 9 Roberto Cavalli gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, Janis Savitt jewelry, and Deryck Todd fascinator.

10 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 10 Black dress, Mawi necklace and bracelets, Sermoneta gloves, Janis Savitt cuffs, Sermoneta gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

11 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 11 Black dress, Erickson Beamon neck collar, Gasoline Glamour cuffs and gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

12 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 12 John Varvatos coat and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

13 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 13 Roberto Cavalli coat, Uniqlo shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

14 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 14 Valentino dress and boots.

15 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 15 Belstaff jacket, DKNY trousers, Uniqlo shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

16 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 16 Fausto bodysuit and miniskirt, Natasha Morgan sunglasses, Causse Gantier gloves, Basile + Pape jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

17 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 17 Roberto Cavalli jacket, Alexander Wang shirt, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes

18 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Looks 18 DKNY dress and coat.

19 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 19 Valentino dress and shoes.

20 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 20 Valentino dress and shoes.

21 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment Look 21 Lanvin jacket, Lanvin shirt, Lanvin pants, Trash & Vaudeville tie, and Trash & Vaudeville shoes.

