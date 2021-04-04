The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 SAG Awards

By Instyle Apr 04, 2021 @ 7:29 pm
The 2021 SAG Awards may be the shortest show of the season, clocking in at just one hour (!!!!), but that doesn't mean the fashion is any less amazing. This year, nominees are coming from around the world to accept an honor voted on by their peers – on Zoom, of course. 

From Nicola Coughlin's stunning Christan Siriano gown to Kerry Washington's custom Etro gown (and cap),  see all the best looks of the evening. 

Nicole Kidman

Dress, Giorgio Armani

Kaley Cuoco

Dress, Prabal Gurung

Kerry Washington

Dress, Etro

Nicola Couglan

Dress, Christian Siriano

Lily Collins

Hannah Waddingham

Audrey Grace Marshall

Dress, Valentino

Abby Lee Kershaw

Dress, Saint Laurent 

Emma Corrin

Dress, Prada

Viola Davis

Dress, Louis Vuitton 

Riz Ahmed

Suit, Louis Vuitton

Jurnee Smollett

Dress, Zuhair Murad

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Courtesy of Dior. Photos by Joseph Sinclair.

Dress, Dior

Makeup by James Molloy, using Dior's Rouge Dior #999 lipstick. 

Anya Taylor Joy

Dress, Vera Wang. Jewelry, Tiffany. 

By Instyle