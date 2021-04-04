The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 SAG Awards
The 2021 SAG Awards may be the shortest show of the season, clocking in at just one hour (!!!!), but that doesn't mean the fashion is any less amazing. This year, nominees are coming from around the world to accept an honor voted on by their peers – on Zoom, of course.
From Nicola Coughlin's stunning Christan Siriano gown to Kerry Washington's custom Etro gown (and cap), see all the best looks of the evening.
Nicole Kidman
Dress, Giorgio Armani
Kaley Cuoco
Dress, Prabal Gurung
Kerry Washington
Dress, Etro
Nicola Couglan
Dress, Christian Siriano
Lily Collins
Hannah Waddingham
Audrey Grace Marshall
Dress, Valentino
Abby Lee Kershaw
Dress, Saint Laurent
Emma Corrin
Dress, Prada
Viola Davis
Dress, Louis Vuitton
Riz Ahmed
Suit, Louis Vuitton
Jurnee Smollett
Dress, Zuhair Murad
Maria Bakalova
Credit: Courtesy of Dior. Photos by Joseph Sinclair.
Dress, Dior
Makeup by James Molloy, using Dior's Rouge Dior #999 lipstick.
Anya Taylor Joy
Dress, Vera Wang. Jewelry, Tiffany.