The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 SAG Awards

The 2021 SAG Awards may be the shortest show of the season, clocking in at just one hour (!!!!), but that doesn't mean the fashion is any less amazing. This year, nominees are coming from around the world to accept an honor voted on by their peers – on Zoom, of course. From Nicola Coughlin's stunning Christan Siriano gown to Kerry Washington's custom Etro gown (and cap), see all the best looks of the evening.

Nicole Kidman
Dress, Giorgio Armani

Kaley Cuoco
Dress, Prabal Gurung

Kerry Washington
Dress, Etro

Nicola Couglan
Dress, Christian Siriano

Lily Collins

Hannah Waddingham

Audrey Grace Marshall
Dress, Valentino

Abby Lee Kershaw
Dress, Saint Laurent

Emma Corrin
Dress, Prada

Viola Davis
Dress, Louis Vuitton

Riz Ahmed
Suit, Louis Vuitton

Jurnee Smollett
Dress, Zuhair Murad

Maria Bakalova
Dress, Dior
Makeup by James Molloy, using Dior's Rouge Dior #999 lipstick.

Anya Taylor Joy
Dress, Vera Wang. Jewelry, Tiffany.

