Golden Girl! Jessica Alba Dazzled the 2014 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Christopher Polk/Getty Images For ESPYS; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Mari Kasanuki
Jul 17, 2014 @ 10:42 am

Sports met fashion at last night's ESPY Awards, and many a stylish star turned out to honor the year's greatest athletes. Jessica Alba, who presented an award at the Nokia Theatre ceremony in L.A., dazzled in a vintage gold metallic Elie Saab cocktail dress with an asymmetrical neckline, while fellow presenter Cameron Diaz wore a LBD by Reed Krakoff. Jordana Brewster rocked warm-weather leather with a paillette-embellished Dsquared2 dress.

Among the many athletes who traded in their sportswear for red carpet outfits at the ESPN event (ESPY is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) were Maria Sharapova (she took home the Best Female Tennis Player trophy) and race car driver Danica Patrick—both opted for monochrome looks! For the full list of ESPY winners, head to espn.com.

See the best red carpet moments from the 2014 ESPY Awards in our gallery.

—With reporting by Heather Newgen

1 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba in a vintage gold metallic Elie Saab cocktail dress and Brian Atwood sandals, with Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings, and Graziela Gems and Casato rings.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster in a paillette-embellished leather Dsquared2 dress and Kurt Geiger shoes.
3 of 11 Christopher Polk/Getty Images For ESPYS

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz in a Reed Krakoff little black dress.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova in a black Antonio Berardi dress and Walter Steiger shoes, with a Bottega Veneta clutch and jewelry by Irene Neuwirth and Jennifer Fisher.
Advertisement
5 of 11 C Flanigan/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen in an Elisabetta Franchi jumpsuit with an Oroton clutch, a BaubleBar ring, and Sara Weinstock earrings.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea in an asymmetrical Elie Saab jersey gown and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick in a white asymmetrical mini dress.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts in a black-and-white jumpsuit and David Yurman jewelry.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews in a strapless white dress.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Laila Ali

Laila Ali in an eye-popping blue halter gown.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke in a Tom Ford mini.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!