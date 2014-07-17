Golden Girl! Jessica Alba Dazzled the 2014 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Sports met fashion at last night's ESPY Awards, and many a stylish star turned out to honor the year's greatest athletes. Jessica Alba, who presented an award at the Nokia Theatre ceremony in L.A., dazzled in a vintage gold metallic Elie Saab cocktail dress with an asymmetrical neckline, while fellow presenter Cameron Diaz wore a LBD by Reed Krakoff. Jordana Brewster rocked warm-weather leather with a paillette-embellished Dsquared2 dress.

Among the many athletes who traded in their sportswear for red carpet outfits at the ESPN event (ESPY is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) were Maria Sharapova (she took home the Best Female Tennis Player trophy) and race car driver Danica Patrick—both opted for monochrome looks! For the full list of ESPY winners, head to espn.com.

—With reporting by Heather Newgen