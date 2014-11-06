Carrie! Miranda! The Best Looks From the 2014 CMA Awards

It's country music's biggest night! The 2014 CMA Awards recognizes the best in the genre, from female vocalist to musician of the year. Naturally, all of our favorite celebs, country pop stars and otherwise, pulled out all the stops for the occasion.

A glowing Carrie Underwood debuted her growing baby bump in custom hand-beaded gold ombre high-low Lorena Sarbu creation. Miranda Lambert, who has racked up more nominations than anyone (a total of nine, actually) and has reportedly planned five outfit changes for the night, kicked off her style streak with a stunning blush deep-V tiered Bibhu Mohapatra gown, complete with a crystal caviar-beaded Emm Kuo clutch.

And Rayna Jaymes, we mean, Nashville star Connie Britton joined her fellow country music greats on the red carpet in a black-and-green beaded threadwork Naeem Khan number. Click ahead to see all the best fashions from the night!

