Carrie! Miranda! The Best Looks From the 2014 CMA Awards

It's country music's biggest night! The 2014 CMA Awards recognizes the best in the genre, from female vocalist to musician of the year. Naturally, all of our favorite celebs, country pop stars and otherwise, pulled out all the stops for the occasion.

A glowing Carrie Underwood debuted her growing baby bump in custom hand-beaded gold ombre high-low Lorena Sarbu creation. Miranda Lambert, who has racked up more nominations than anyone (a total of nine, actually) and has reportedly planned five outfit changes for the night, kicked off her style streak with a stunning blush deep-V tiered Bibhu Mohapatra gown, complete with a crystal caviar-beaded Emm Kuo clutch.

And Rayna Jaymes, we mean, Nashville star Connie Britton joined her fellow country music greats on the red carpet in a black-and-green beaded threadwork Naeem Khan number. Click ahead to see all the best fashions from the night!

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood in Lorena Sarbu.

Connie Britton

Connie Britton in Naeem Khan.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert in Bibhu Mohapatra with an Emm Kuo clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Roberto Cavalli.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale in Romona Keveza with earrings by Norman Silverman and Melissa Kaye Jewelry, and rings by Porter Lyons and Melissa Kaye Jewelry.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge in Calvin Klein Collection with Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Martina McBride

Martina McBride in a gold floral-embroidered black midi-length dress.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves in a crystal-encrusted column with Pearl Collective and Pearl Paradise jewelry.

Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler in a sheer cut-out gown.

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope in a black-and-gunmetal silver number.

