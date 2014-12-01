See All the Best Looks from the 2014 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The British Fashion Awards kicked off on a stylish note on Monday night in London! The highly-anticipated award ceremony, which honors the contributions British designers and models have made to the fashion world, brought out the biggest names in both British and international fashion. Emma Watson (above, left) looked radiant in a voluminous Misha Nonoo white jumpsuit, a Dior overcoat cinched with a belt, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a graphic Anya Hindmarch clutch, while Victoria Beckham donned a floor-length white-and-black pleated skirt and slouchy black backless sweater from her eponymous line. Rihanna arrived in a low-cut black tuxedo-style Stella McCartney dress paired with sheer black tights, black heels, and a jewel-encrusted choker.

But they weren't the only ones giving us sartorial envy at the BFAs—we featured the best looks from the red carpet in our gallery!

PHOTOS: The Best Looks from the 2014 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet