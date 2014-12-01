See All the Best Looks from the 2014 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images (3)
Rita Kokshanian
Dec 01, 2014 @ 6:25 pm

The British Fashion Awards kicked off on a stylish note on Monday night in London! The highly-anticipated award ceremony, which honors the contributions British designers and models have made to the fashion world, brought out the biggest names in both British and international fashion. Emma Watson (above, left) looked radiant in a voluminous Misha Nonoo white jumpsuit, a Dior overcoat cinched with a belt, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a graphic Anya Hindmarch clutch, while Victoria Beckham donned a floor-length white-and-black pleated skirt and slouchy black backless sweater from her eponymous lineRihanna arrived in a low-cut black tuxedo-style Stella McCartney dress paired with sheer black tights, black heels, and a jewel-encrusted choker.

But they weren't the only ones giving us sartorial envy at the BFAs—we featured the best looks from the red carpet in our gallery!

PHOTOS: The Best Looks from the 2014 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

1 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emma Watson

Emma Watson in a Misha Nonoo jumpsuit, Dior coat, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Anya Hindmarch clutch.

2 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna in Stella McCartney.

3 of 10 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham in her own design and David Beckham in Dior.

4 of 10 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rita Ora

Rita Ora in Tom Ford.

5 of 10 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo in an Emilia Wickstead embroidered crop top and maxi skirt.

6 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne in Burberry.

7 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in a metallic halter-neck dress.

8 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in Emilio Pucci.

9 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Harry Styles

Harry Styles in Lanvin.

10 of 10 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick in Victoria Beckham with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Louboutin clutch and De Beers diamonds.

