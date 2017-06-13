The Beguiled L.A. Premiere Was a Stylish Star-Studded Affair

Summer is just around the corner, but our favorite stars aren't wavering for a vacation.

Case in point: the star-studded red carpet premiere of The Beguiled in Los Angeles on Monday night. The movie's cast was in attendance, and with a lineup that includes, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and director Sofia Coppola, of course the fashion was exquisite.

Kidman is a seasoned pro at the red carpet game and slipped into a floral-embroidered gown from Carolina Herrera's Resort 2018 collection. Dunst kept with the botanical theme and wore a lacey sun dress with a flower pattern from Chloé. And while Fanning shimmered and sparkled in a silver Naeem Khan stunner, Coppola was oh-so-cool in Valentino pajama-inspired separates.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Has Some Pretty Bad News for Big Little Lies Fans

Check out more of the premiere's looks and make sure to mark your calendars for June 23rd for whenThe Beguiled hits theaters!