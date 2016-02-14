See All of the Incredible Looks from the 2016 BAFTA Awards

Hana Asbrink
Feb 14, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
<p>Cate Blachett</p>
pinterest
Cate Blachett

Cate Blanchett in an Alexander McQueen gown, which had a floral appliqué bodice and a black feathered skirt, black satin Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe platforms and Tiffany & Co. jewels from the 2016 Blue Book Collection.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
<p>Alicia Vikander</p>
pinterest
Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander goes for an edgy look in a Louis Vuitton black leather and tinsel-fringed high-neck gown.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
<p>Julianne Moore</p>
pinterest
Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore in an elegant Armani cream-and-black gown with black ribbons down the back, and emerald earrings. 

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>Kate Winslet</p>
pinterest
Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet in a one-shouldered black Antonio Berardi gown with a red floral minaudière.

David M. Benett
<p>Saoirse Ronan</p>
pinterest
Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan sparkled in colored jewels and a sequin-embellished Burberry strapless organza gown and silver mirror Giuseppe Zanotti leather platform sandals.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne</p>
pinterest
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

The expectant mom in a red gown with a color-blocked clutch, while The Danish Girl star donned a classic tux.

Mike Marsland
<p>Leonardo Dicaprio</p>
pinterest
Leonardo Dicaprio

The Revenant's Leonardo Dicaprio in a tuxedo.

Getty Images
<p>Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon</p>
pinterest
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon

The Martian star in a classic tux and his wife in an embellished strapless blue gown. 

David M. Benett/Getty Images
<p>Emilia Clarke</p>
pinterest
Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in a plunging V-neck red Victoria Beckham gown with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Getty Images
<p>Gwendoline Christie</p>
pinterest
Gwendoline Christie

Fellow Game of Thrones and Star Wars star Gwendoline Christie in an ivory-trimmed eggplant Lanvin gown.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images
<p>Rooney Mara</p>
pinterest
Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara in a cream gown with a shimmery cut-out overlay.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
<p>Michael Fassbender</p>
pinterest
Michael Fassbender

Steve Jobs star Michael Fassbender wearing a black peak lapel tuxedo by Burberry.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>Dakota Johnson</p>
pinterest
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson in a red Dior gown with ruffle details.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
<p>Sunrise Coigney and&nbsp;Mark Ruffalo</p>
pinterest
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

Spotlight star Mark Ruffalo in a tuxedo and his wife in a velvet ensemble. 

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>John Boyega</p>
pinterest
John Boyega

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star John Boyega in a tuxedo. 

Getty Images
<p>Angela Bassett</p>
pinterest
Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett showed off her toned arms in a backless violet Galia Lahav gown, Jimmy Choo clutch and shoes, and Maxior Joias jewels.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
<p>Benicio del Toro</p>
pinterest
Benicio del Toro

Sicario's Benicio del Toro in a black suit and tie. 

Ian Gavan
<p>Rebel Wilson&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Rebel Wilson 

Rebel Wilson in a jewel-trimmed jacket over a high-low hemmed skirt.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images
<p>Valentino</p>
pinterest
Valentino

The designer in a classic tuxedo. 

Ian Gavan
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher 
Sacha Baron Cohen in a tuxedo and his wife Isla Fisher recalling Old Hollywood in a floor-length white gown.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Cate Blachett

Cate Blanchett in an Alexander McQueen gown, which had a floral appliqué bodice and a black feathered skirt, black satin Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe platforms and Tiffany & Co. jewels from the 2016 Blue Book Collection.

Advertisement
2 of 20 Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander goes for an edgy look in a Louis Vuitton black leather and tinsel-fringed high-neck gown.

3 of 20 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore in an elegant Armani cream-and-black gown with black ribbons down the back, and emerald earrings. 

Advertisement
4 of 20 David M. Benett

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet in a one-shouldered black Antonio Berardi gown with a red floral minaudière.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan sparkled in colored jewels and a sequin-embellished Burberry strapless organza gown and silver mirror Giuseppe Zanotti leather platform sandals.

Advertisement
6 of 20 Mike Marsland

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

The expectant mom in a red gown with a color-blocked clutch, while The Danish Girl star donned a classic tux.

Advertisement
7 of 20 Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio

The Revenant's Leonardo Dicaprio in a tuxedo.

Advertisement
8 of 20 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon

The Martian star in a classic tux and his wife in an embellished strapless blue gown. 

Advertisement
9 of 20 Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in a plunging V-neck red Victoria Beckham gown with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Advertisement
10 of 20 Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Fellow Game of Thrones and Star Wars star Gwendoline Christie in an ivory-trimmed eggplant Lanvin gown.

Advertisement
11 of 20 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara in a cream gown with a shimmery cut-out overlay.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Michael Fassbender

Steve Jobs star Michael Fassbender wearing a black peak lapel tuxedo by Burberry.

Advertisement
13 of 20 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson in a red Dior gown with ruffle details.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

Spotlight star Mark Ruffalo in a tuxedo and his wife in a velvet ensemble. 

Advertisement
15 of 20 Getty Images

John Boyega

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star John Boyega in a tuxedo. 

Advertisement
16 of 20 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett showed off her toned arms in a backless violet Galia Lahav gown, Jimmy Choo clutch and shoes, and Maxior Joias jewels.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Ian Gavan

Benicio del Toro

Sicario's Benicio del Toro in a black suit and tie. 

Advertisement
18 of 20 Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson 

Rebel Wilson in a jewel-trimmed jacket over a high-low hemmed skirt.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Ian Gavan

Valentino

The designer in a classic tuxedo. 

Advertisement
20 of 20 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher 

Sacha Baron Cohen in a tuxedo and his wife Isla Fisher recalling Old Hollywood in a floor-length white gown.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!