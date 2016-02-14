See All of the Incredible Looks from the 2016 BAFTA Awards

Some of Hollywood’s finest made their way across the pond for the 69th EE British Academy Film Awards, aka BAFTA Awards, on Sunday at the Royal Opera House in London.

International stars and style favorites like Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, and Kate Winslet made fierce showings on the red carpet for British film’s biggest night. Vikander, nominated for Leading Actress for her role in The Danish Girl, stunned in a Louis Vuitton leather and tinsel (!) gown, further cementing her status as fashion’s current It girl, while fellow nominee in the same category Saoirse Ronan (for Brooklyn) looked fresh as can be in an embellished black strapless organza Burberry gown adorned with strands of colored jewels and a pretty pink lip. Blanchett (also a Leading Actress nominee for Carol) took the luxe detail theme further in a dazzling Alexander McQueen gown with a floral appliqué bodice and a black feathered skirt.

