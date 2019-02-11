See The Best Gowns From the 2019 BAFTA Awards

Between New York Fashion Week and the Grammys, there was no shortage of head-turning fashion moments to take in this weekend. And thanks to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), there are still so many more glamorous outfits to discuss.

For instance, I can't get over how amazing Kate Middleton looked while wearing a pair of sparkling earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. And I nearly spit my water out when I saw Margot Robbie hit the red carpet in a couture gown from Chanel's latest show. The tulle sleeves and the beading were beautiful enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat. The Givenchy number Lily Collins wore was also stunning, from the popped-collar blazer to the sequin-embellished, tulle skirt.

Get ready to see more jaw-dropping moments from the 2019 BAFTAs red carpet inside.

Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
in Alexander McQueen.
Margot Robbie

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Chanel and Jimmy Choo.

Regina King

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
in Atelier Versace.
Salma Hayek

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images
in Gucci.

Lily Collins

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
in Givenchy.

Amy Adams

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Calvin Klein.
Thandie Newton

Barcroft Media/Getty Images
in Valentino.

Rachel Weisz

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Gucci.

Viola Davis

TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images
in Armani.
Laura Harrier

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Louis Vuitton.

Rachel Brosnahan

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
in Erdem.

Mary J. Blige

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
in Ralph and Russo.
Claire Foy

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Oscar de la Renta and Jimmy Choo.

Danai Gurira

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
in Thom Browne and Ara Vartanian jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
in Elie Saab.
Melissa McCarthy

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in St. John.

Octavia Spencer

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Sachin & Babi.

Lucy Boynton

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
in Dior Haute Couture and Atelier Swarovski.
Letitia Wright

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Stella McCartney.

Michelle Rodriguez

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
in Jenny Packham.
