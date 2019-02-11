See The Best Gowns From the 2019 BAFTA Awards

Between New York Fashion Week and the Grammys, there was no shortage of head-turning fashion moments to take in this weekend. And thanks to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), there are still so many more glamorous outfits to discuss.

For instance, I can't get over how amazing Kate Middleton looked while wearing a pair of sparkling earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. And I nearly spit my water out when I saw Margot Robbie hit the red carpet in a couture gown from Chanel's latest show. The tulle sleeves and the beading were beautiful enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat. The Givenchy number Lily Collins wore was also stunning, from the popped-collar blazer to the sequin-embellished, tulle skirt.

Get ready to see more jaw-dropping moments from the 2019 BAFTAs red carpet inside.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend 2019 BAFTA Awards