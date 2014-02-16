BAFTA Awards 2014: See What Everyone Wore!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 16, 2014

If the red carpet at the 2014 BAFTAs is any indicator, we can expect this year's Academy Awards to be the most glamorous yet. In the midst of London Fashion Week, stars gathered Sunday at the Royal Opera House in London to honor the year's most buzzed-about films while giving us a taste of the amazing gowns and couture pieces we're hoping -- and expecting! -- to see at the Oscars March 2. Nominees Amy Adams and Cate Blanchett both went for sleek black ensembles, with Adams wearing a design by Victoria Beckham, and Blanchett opting for Alexander McQueen. Naomie Harris stood out in a berry number by Gucci, and true to form, nominee Lupita Nyong'O stunned in an emerald Dior gown, which she paired with gold accessories.

Get a closer look at each star's red carpet ensemble, and see what everyone else wore in our gallery.

1 of 12 AP

Lupita Nyong'O

Lupita Nyong'O in Christian Dior couture.

2 of 12 Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in Alexander McQueen.

3 of 12 ZumaPress

Amy Adams

Amy Adams in Victoria Beckham.

4 of 12 Landov

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey in Stella McCartney.

5 of 12 Getty Images

Sally Hawkins

Sally Hawkins in Mulberry.

6 of 12 Landov

Dame Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench in a black gown.

7 of 12 Landov

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie in Saint Laurent Paris.

8 of 12 Landov

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren in an embellished black gown.

9 of 12 Getty Images

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman in Atelier Versace.

10 of 12 Rex USA

Lily Allen

Lily Allen in Vivienne Westwood.

11 of 12 Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez in a green gown with leather detailing.

12 of 12 Splash News

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris in Gucci.

