BAFTA Awards 2014: See What Everyone Wore!

If the red carpet at the 2014 BAFTAs is any indicator, we can expect this year's Academy Awards to be the most glamorous yet. In the midst of London Fashion Week, stars gathered Sunday at the Royal Opera House in London to honor the year's most buzzed-about films while giving us a taste of the amazing gowns and couture pieces we're hoping -- and expecting! -- to see at the Oscars March 2. Nominees Amy Adams and Cate Blanchett both went for sleek black ensembles, with Adams wearing a design by Victoria Beckham, and Blanchett opting for Alexander McQueen. Naomie Harris stood out in a berry number by Gucci, and true to form, nominee Lupita Nyong'O stunned in an emerald Dior gown, which she paired with gold accessories.

