2010 BAFTA Awards

The annual British Academy of Film and Television Awards-England's version of the Oscars-brought the stars out to London's Royal Opera House. After winning the award for Best Actor for his role in A Single Man, Colin Firth (in Tom Ford) stopped to pose with presenter Kate Winslet, who wore a cut-out Stella McCartney dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels. The actress admitted she didn't mind the constant award show gown scrutiny. "Fashion and film are now hand in hand," she said.