Prior to presenting the BAFTA mask for best hair and make-up in a film, Emily Mortimer admitted to having a case of the butterflies. "My nerves are keeping me warm!" said the actress, who chose a YSL skirt and silk top for the occasion. What is Mortimer's own style credo? "The key to looking great on the red carpet is to be comfortable. You should always try and look like yourself, and not try to be someone you're not," she advised.