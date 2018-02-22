Get the latest news from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. The ultra-glam BAFTAs are one of the most prestigious acting awards in the world. Past winners include Julianne Moore, Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and more. Read up on the buzziest film and television shows nominated and get behind the scenes access to the stars. See the stars hit the red carpet and get all the details on what they wore. Plus: relive the best moments of the awards show and come along for the star-studded after parties.

Get the latest news from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. The ultra-glam BAFTAs are one of the most prestigious acting awards in the world. Past winners include Julianne Moore, Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and more. Read up on the buzziest film and television shows nominated and get behind the scenes access to the stars. See the stars hit the red carpet and get all the details on what they wore. Plus: relive the best moments of the awards show and come along for the star-studded after parties.