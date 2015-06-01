Babel Screening

Jun 01, 2015
babel
babel
When asked if she was happy to be back in N.Y.C., Gwyneth Paltrow (here with Helena Christensen) beamed: "Oh, it's great. There's just so much to do, and I'm so happy to be here."
Sherly Rabbani
babel
babel
Matt Dillon rallied the troops for the after-party with an exuberant "Let's go!" On the way out, he and Liev Schreiber exchanged opinions about the movie, with Dillon raving about the director's choice of music.
Sherly Rabbani
babel
babel
"I'm really proud," said Gael García Bernal (here with Naomi Watts) when asked about the experience of making Babel.
Sherly Rabbani
babel
babel
Actress and political activist Jane Fonda flashed a peace sign on her way into the screening.
Sherly Rabbani
babel
babel
Rocker Rob Thomas, here with wife Marisol, snacked on popcorn and martinis in the theater.
Sherly Rabbani
babel
babel
Shooter Jennings and Drea de Matteo donned matching black leather jackets to ward off the evening chill.
Sherly Rabbani
