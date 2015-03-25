Award-Season Red Carpet Watch

The 2007 Emmy winner was also honored with a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Dr. Isobel Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy. The statuesque starlet loves channeling Old Hollywood glamour at red-carpet events and the happy newlywed does so here in a glittery Bill Blass dress at the premiere of 27 Dresses.
Vince Flores/Celebrity
Angelina Jolie
The sexy mother of four-who has been nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and SAG award for her leading role in A Mighty Heart-stayed covered up in a trench while on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards but revealed a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress once inside. "Black is me-and it's easy since I don't have time to put that much thought into clothes," says Jolie. Occasionally, the actress breaks from her black streak, as she did in a canary-yellow gown for the premiere of A Mighty Heart in Cannes last year.
RE/Westcom/Starmax
Cate Blanchett
The accolades keep rolling in for the talented actress who has already won a Golden Globe for her role in I'm Not There and is nominated for two Oscars. Blanchett has been adjusting her red-carpet looks to accomodate her pregnant belly these days, but the star hasn't strayed from the fashionable styles she loves.
Splash
Keira Knightley
The actress picked up her second Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in Atonement. And while she may not have won the Globe this year, she consistently rises to the top when it comes to dressing for the red carpet. Here Knightley stepped out at the premiere of Atonement in a plunging ballerina dress by Rodarte.
Ian West/Abaca
Amy Adams
The strawberry-blonde star received her first Golden Globe nomination for bringing a fairy-tale princess to life in Enchanted. In real life, Adams ditches the fanciful dresses for body-hugging numbers from designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi. Here, the actress got glam for the premiere of Charlie Wilson's War in a vintage-inspired Oscar de la Renta shift worn with towering Prada heels.
Dave Allocca/Startraks
