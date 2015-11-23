See All 10 of Jennifer Lopez’s Amazing Ensembles from the 2015 AMAs

Getty Images
Hana Asbrink
Nov 22, 2015 @ 11:30 pm

The 43rd annual American Music Awards may go down as one of the most fashion-heavy runs of the show yet. From show-stopping red carpet arrivals to the unveiling of daring new 'dos, the evening was not without its share of eye-catching looks—especially from its triple threat host, Jennifer Lopez.

The emcee and performer of Sunday night’s AMAs at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater made her mark right from the start, killing it in a tribal print bodysuit during an incredible dance montage that included some of the year’s biggest hits: Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

Apart from the movement-friendly unitard, the dazzling mother of two maintained a glamorous evening filled with beautiful looks that flaunted her enviable bod. From body-skimming gowns, to bold frocks and graceful capes, J.Lo proved her flexibility as a style star.

Lopez is an AMAs veteran, burning up the red carpet for past ceremonies, and performing and winning multiple accolades over the course of 15 years. It’s no surprise, then, that she’s a natural at the show.

Take a look at all of the evening’s looks below:

1 of 10 Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015/FilmMagic

Opening Number

J.Lo kicked off the show doing what she does best, treating the crowd to a rip-roaring dance medley of the year's biggest hits. It takes confidence to pull off a patterned bodysuit with fur-trimmed heeled booties.

2 of 10 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

After her performance, Lopez donned a sparkler of a pink ombré fit-and-flare dress with glittery heels. The sweet 'n sassy frock had full sleeves and a turtleneck.

3 of 10 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Just Bead It

Lopez then followed up with a beaded, caged gold dress which she belted over nude undergarments. Her glittery heels made an appearance once more.

4 of 10 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gold, Gold, Gold

The ultimate gold look of the evening: J.Lo recalled a modern day Cleopatra with her gilded gown and middle part. 

5 of 10 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Starry Night

Lopez then donned the most celestial look of the evening in an embroidered black dress with cape-like sleeves, pulled together with a starry belt.

6 of 10 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yield for Yellow

J.Lo looked her superwoman best in a bright yellow plunging pantsuit with caped sleeves and a gold belt.

7 of 10 Charley Gallay/AMA2015/Getty Images

Style Star

Lopez looked out of sight in a starry sheer navy and silver jumpsuit with kimono sleeves, pairing the look with a sparkling star belt and navy suede pumps. 

8 of 10 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ice Queen

Lopez left little to the imagination in this icy blue, sheer embroidered gown with train.

9 of 10 Charley Gallay/AMA2015/Getty Images

Lady in Red

J.Lo donned a sheer, floor-length red gown with a matching lip backstage at the awards.

10 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Grand Finale

...and that's a wrap! J.Lo slayed in her last outfit change of the evening, tying up her look in a braided light blue number that created multiple cutouts, putting her sculpted abs on full display.

