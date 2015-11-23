See All 10 of Jennifer Lopez’s Amazing Ensembles from the 2015 AMAs

The 43rd annual American Music Awards may go down as one of the most fashion-heavy runs of the show yet. From show-stopping red carpet arrivals to the unveiling of daring new 'dos, the evening was not without its share of eye-catching looks—especially from its triple threat host, Jennifer Lopez.

The emcee and performer of Sunday night’s AMAs at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater made her mark right from the start, killing it in a tribal print bodysuit during an incredible dance montage that included some of the year’s biggest hits: Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

Apart from the movement-friendly unitard, the dazzling mother of two maintained a glamorous evening filled with beautiful looks that flaunted her enviable bod. From body-skimming gowns, to bold frocks and graceful capes, J.Lo proved her flexibility as a style star.

RELATED: How Jennifer Lopez Got Into Shape to Host the American Music Awards

Lopez is an AMAs veteran, burning up the red carpet for past ceremonies, and performing and winning multiple accolades over the course of 15 years. It’s no surprise, then, that she’s a natural at the show.

Take a look at all of the evening’s looks below: