See Every Sexy Look Gigi Hadid Rocked During the 2016 AMAs

Olivia Bahou
Nov 20, 2016 @ 11:45 pm

The 2016 American Music Awards were a wild, unpredictable ride, but one thing we could count on was a parade of epic fashion choices from co-host Gigi Hadid, and she definitely delivered. After slaying in a sheer white lace Cavalli gown on the red carpet, the model rocked five more very different looks on stage.

From an asymmetrical cutout sparkly red Atelier Versace gown to a padded white embellished Julien MacDonald short suit and even a slinky black evening gown, the catwalker turned the AMAs stage into her runway.

But fashion wasn’t her only superpower on Sunday evening: The 21-year-old cracked a few jokes with co-host Jay Pharoah, tried her hand at an impersonation, and even rapped. This beauty truly can do it all.

Keep scrolling to see every show-stopping look that she wore during the 2016 AMAs.

1 of 6 Steve Granitz/Getty

Gigi Hadid 

in Roberto Cavalli at the 2016 American Music Awards. 

2 of 6 Michael Tran/Getty

Red cut-out Atelier Versace gown

Hadid opened the show in a stunning asymmetrical red dress with Swarovski crystals, showing off her incredibly toned gams. She paired the look with matching Le Silla crystal-embellished pumps ($1,722; lesilla.com) and a vibrant lip.

3 of 6 Christopher Polk/AMA2016/Getty

Embellished Julien MacDonald separates

Hadid put her own spin on the pantsuit with this embellished fringe cropped blazer with a matching bandeau and high-waist shorts.

4 of 6 Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/Getty

Nude cutout Julien MacDonald bodycon

The model showed off her insane abs in a scaly nude dress with cutout detailing and a plunging neckline.

5 of 6 Michael Tran/Getty

High-neck black Nicolas Jebran gown

Hadid embraced shoulder pads and cutouts once again with this slinky number with a keyhole cutout and a center slit. She paired the gown with Stuart Weitzman sandals.

6 of 6 Kevin Winter/Getty

Sparkly Atelier Versace jumpsuit

To close out the show, Hadid put a spin on athleisure in this sparkly sheer jumpsuit.

