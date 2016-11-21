See Every Sexy Look Gigi Hadid Rocked During the 2016 AMAs

The 2016 American Music Awards were a wild, unpredictable ride, but one thing we could count on was a parade of epic fashion choices from co-host Gigi Hadid, and she definitely delivered. After slaying in a sheer white lace Cavalli gown on the red carpet, the model rocked five more very different looks on stage.

From an asymmetrical cutout sparkly red Atelier Versace gown to a padded white embellished Julien MacDonald short suit and even a slinky black evening gown, the catwalker turned the AMAs stage into her runway.

But fashion wasn’t her only superpower on Sunday evening: The 21-year-old cracked a few jokes with co-host Jay Pharoah, tried her hand at an impersonation, and even rapped. This beauty truly can do it all.

VIDEO: Best Looks from the AMAs Red Carpet

Keep scrolling to see every show-stopping look that she wore during the 2016 AMAs.