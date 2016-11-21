The 3 Biggest Fashion Trends from the 2016 American Music Awards

If we had to guess which trends would come out on top going into one of music's biggest nights—American Music Awards—we would have said: off-the-shoulder silhouettes and some type of a lingerie-reveal, easily. Call us fashion prophets, because we were right. But even though the trends were to be expected, there were still a few that were rather unpredictable in their delivery (see: Chrissy Teigen's naked look and Taraji P. Henson's Risky Business moment). We digress. Here are the biggest trends from this year's AMAs.

1. Off-the-Shoulder Silhouettes

The shoulder-exposing style left over from this summer (OK, from last fall, if you want to be completely accurate) is further proof that it's still the hottest trend around. See: Gigi Hadid's look. She kicked off her fashion streak with an off-shoulder Victorian-inspired Roberto Cavalli Couture tiered design made of lace inserts and panels. Zoe Saldana took a more modern approach with a sequined striped Monse dress, left open to reveal a pair of black tailored pants underneath.

And finally, both Teyana Taylor and Tinashe had the same thought, each going for racy sheer black-off-the-shoulder gowns (Steven Khalil for Taylor, Michael Costello for Tinashe) for their red carpet stroll.

2. Sharp Suiting

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Menswear, not a new concept. But with Lady Gaga's impeccably tailored Brandon Maxwell suit (worn with nothing except for a matching wide-brim "Joanne" hat), Nina Dobrev's heavily embellished Zuhair Murad shorts suit, or Bella Thorne's version of a three-piece suit (a bra, an Anthony Franco tux jacket, and embroidered Josie Natori pants), it certainly felt new. And speaking of bras...

VIDEO: 2016 AMAs Red Carpet Looks

3. Bra Out

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (3)

There were instances of briefs (Milla Jovovich, Idina Menzel, Kat Graham, and Noah Cyrus) and other revealing gowns (again, see Chrissy Teigen's waist-high slit), but the bra was trending hot at the AMAs. Taraji P. Henson complemented her Risky Business look, courtesy of Celine, with a lacy balconette style, Ariana Grande treated her longline version as a crop top, Hannah Davis exposed skin with her see-through Zuhair Murad gown but covered up with black separates, and similarly, Rebecca Romijn layered a strapless bra underneath her navy lace Rita Vinieris number.