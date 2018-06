Unlike other buttoned-up awards shows, you can always count on the red carpet looks at the American Music Awards to shock and entertain. And while we did compile our own list of favorites among the night's heavy hitters, there were a few newcomers that we feel didn't get their fair share of attention. (Two hours for a pre-show is simply not long enough.) Below, five artists we're super excited about right now that also brought it sartorially, ICYMI.