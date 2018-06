The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2016 American Music Awards

The 2016 American Music Awards are kicking off in L.A.’s Microsoft Theater this evening and we’re paying close attention to all of the head-turning looks on the red carpet.

It model Gigi Hadid made a statement-making entrance in a dramatic Roberto Cavalli off-the-shoulder lacy confection. She and Saturday Night Live’s Jay Pharaoh are co-hosting the world’s biggest fan-voted award show, and judging by the parade of fashionable looks alone, we can tell it’s going to be a memorable night.

While Hadid isn't a stranger to awards shows (she hosted the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto earlier this year), this will be her first time taking on the AMAs. The 21-year-old stunner recently admitted to being “super nervous” for her emceeing duties. “But I think that I like when I’m nervous because it just makes me just obviously pay more attention and be like snappier about things,” she told InStyle. “I’m so excited,” she continued. “It’s so cool to be able to grow up as a fan of a show and in a million years I never would have thought ... I didn’t even know that it was a possibility that I could be a host of the show.”

With what will surely be an evening full of striking outfit changes from the co-host and memorable performances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Sting, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Bruno Mars, and more, we simply can’t wait to get the show on the road.

VIDEO: Meet the 2016 American Music Award Nominees

Keep it here for continued coverage of the 44th annual AMAs and and scroll through for some of the most sizzling red carpet looks so far.