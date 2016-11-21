The Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks from the 2016 American Music Awards

Erin Lukas
Nov 20, 2016

There was no shortage of beauty high notes on the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet. Along with the edgy award show fashion, there was an album's worth of hair and makeup looks that equally stoodout. From Gigi Hadid's brushed-back waves to Nina Dobrev's glittery side braids, we've rounded up all of the must-see beauty moments from the night. Scroll down to see all of the best makeup and hairstyles from the American Music Awards at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. 

Lady Gaga

Gaga oh la la: The singer's perfectly peach lip came courtesy of a duo of products. Celebrity makeup artist Sarah Tanno for Marc Jacobs Beauty lined Gaga's lips with Marc Jacobs Beauty Poutliner Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Prim(rose) 304 ($24; sephora.com), followed by a coat of Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Have We Met? 108 ($30; sephora.com) with Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Lip gloss in 324 Love Buzz ($28; sephora.com). To keep Gaga's low bun intact and free of hat hair frizz, celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras spritzed her style with Matrix Style Link Volume Fixer Hairspray ($18; matrix.com) before she put on her fedora and hit the red carpet. 

Selena Gomez

Selena made an elegant return to the red carpet with a polished pony paired with a soft smoky eye and nude lip combo. To create the singer's classic taupe smoky eye, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo used Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Pomme de Pin ($33; chanel.com) to draw a line along her top and bottom lash line and blended it into the crease for definition. Next, he layered on a few shades from Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Gabrielle ($61; chanel.com) and applied a few coats of Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara in Noir ($32; chanel.com) on Gomez's top and bottom lashes. On her lips, Vanngo used Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Beige Innocent ($31; chanel.com) along Gomez's natural lip shape, and finished with a coat of Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Pensive ($37; chanel.com). 

Janelle Monae

If you haven't tried red eye makeup yet, let Janelle's metallic red eyeliner on her lower lids will convince you to give the shade a try.

Chrissy Teigen

Sleek and straight was the name of Chrissy's AMAs red carpet hair game, and an equally radiant complexion is the perfect compliment to glossy strands. To get Chrissy's complexion glowing, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips prepped her skin from head-to-toe with Physician's Formula Ultra-Nourishing Aragan Oil ($15; physiciansformula.com). Phillips created depth to Teigen's face by higlighting defining areas such as the center of the forehead, bridge of the nose, directly above the jawline, and underneath the brow bone using Phyisican's Formula Nude Wear Touch of Glow Concealer ($13; physiciansformula.com). Next, Phillips dusted Physician's Formula Super BB #InstaReady Filter Trio BB Powder SPF 30 ($15; physiciansformula.com). "This powder does the job to set makeup and keep the skin matte while providing super subtle shimmer so your face doesn’t look too flat," the pro says. Phillips added Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer ($15; physiciansformula.com) to the apples of Teigen's cheeks and upper crest of the forehead. As a final touch, Phillips swirled Physician's Formula Super BB #InstaReady Contour Trio BB Stick SPF 30 in Blush ($13; physician'sformula.com) on the outer portion of Teigen's cheeks and blended together for a sun-kissed flush.

Ciara

Ciara’s simple ponytail with a few tousled pieces left out at the front is how effortless red carpet beauty is done. To give the singer's style a sexy '70s vibe, celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez cut her fringe to frame her face and smoothed any flyaways using ghd's Platinum Styler ($249; sephora.com). To keep Ciara's hair frizz-free on the rainy red carpet, Ramirez finished the style by spritzing Mizani HRM Humidity Resistant Mist ($17; ulta.com) all over the singer's strands.

Bella Thorne

How do you make fiery red and green ombré hair even more magical? Just add glitter like Bella.

Olivia Munn

File Olivia's simple updo as even more evidence that ponytails ruled the AMAs red carpet.

Julianne Hough

We've never seen a Julianne hairstyle we haven't loved, including the pin-straight strands she rocked on the AMAs red carpet. While we loved her sleek hair, the Dancing with the Stars judge's glowing compexion also stood out on the red capret thanks to celebrity makeup artist Spencer Barnes. The pro prepped Hough's complexion with Mally Beauty Perfect Prep Poreless Primer ($35; ulta.com) all over her clean skin and locked it in using Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender ($40; ulta.com). Next, Barnes applied a mixture of light and medium concealers under her eyes to even out her skintone, and set everything in place using Mally Beauty 4K Ultra HD Fantasy Foundation ($33; mallybeauty.com). To contour Hough's face, Barnes used Mally Beauty Shimmer. Shape and Glow in Highlighter ($42; mallybeauty.com). He applied the blush from the palette to her cheeks, and used the highlight on the tops of her cheeks near the outer corners of her eyes, bridge of her nose, and above her cupid's bow. Next, Barnes applied the contour shade to hollows of Hough's cheeks, sides of her nose, jawlines, and temple. For extra warmth, the pro used Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender Boost ($37; ulta.com) on Hough's forehead, hollows of her cheeks, bridge of her nose, and jawline. 

Taraji P. Henson

Cookie Lyon would definitely approve of Tarji’s fierce violet matte lip.

Zoe Saldana

A slicked-back high pony is a surefire way to keep all the focus on a sultry pewter smoky eye. 

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee's soft waves, gold smoky eye, and berry lip are channeling major Studio 54 vibes. 

Tinashe

All hail Tinashe's curly pineapple ponytail. 

Nina Dobrev 

What's prettier than a few side braids? Delicate plaits that are sprinkled with glitter.

Ariana Grande 

Ariana is back at it again with another one of her signature ponytails. This time, she added a few thin braids at the crown and wrapped one of her strands around the hair elastic holding the style together. To get Grande's hair extra glossy, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton ran Color Wow Pop and Lock Crystal Crystallite Shellac ($18; dermstore.com) throughout her strands before pulling it up. As for Grande's moody wine-stained lip? Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla used two lip products from Kylie Cosmetics soon-to-be-released holiday collection. The pro used Merry Lipliner to trace Grande's natural lip shape, and followed up with a coat of Dancer Metal Lipstick. 

Gigi Hadid 

How do you make a white-hot dress even hotter? Slick-backed hair with cascading waves, and a cherry red lip. Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett created the supermodel's brushed-back, soft waves using a ghd's Soft Curl Iron ($199; sephora.com) and tamed flyways with ghd Platinum Styler ($249; sephora.com). 

Karlie Kloss

Karlie took her pony to new heights and lengths on the red carpet. To create the sleek style, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin added in Clip-In Beauty Works Extensions for length and blended the model's roots with Rita Hazan Root Concealer ($25; sephora.com). After pulling Kloss' hair into three seperate ponytails with clear bands and securing them together into one tail with a bungee band, Atkin applied Ouai Hair Oil ($28; sephora.com) throughout to tame flyaways for a smooth finish. 

