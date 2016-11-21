The Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks from the 2016 American Music Awards

We've never seen a Julianne hairstyle we haven't loved, including the pin-straight strands she rocked on the AMAs red carpet. While we loved her sleek hair, the Dancing with the Stars judge's glowing compexion also stood out on the red capret thanks to celebrity makeup artist Spencer Barnes. The pro prepped Hough's complexion with Mally Beauty Perfect Prep Poreless Primer ($35; ulta.com) all over her clean skin and locked it in using Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender ($40; ulta.com). Next, Barnes applied a mixture of light and medium concealers under her eyes to even out her skintone, and set everything in place using Mally Beauty 4K Ultra HD Fantasy Foundation ($33; mallybeauty.com). To contour Hough's face, Barnes used Mally Beauty Shimmer. Shape and Glow in Highlighter ($42; mallybeauty.com). He applied the blush from the palette to her cheeks, and used the highlight on the tops of her cheeks near the outer corners of her eyes, bridge of her nose, and above her cupid's bow. Next, Barnes applied the contour shade to hollows of Hough's cheeks, sides of her nose, jawlines, and temple. For extra warmth, the pro used Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender Boost ($37; ulta.com) on Hough's forehead, hollows of her cheeks, bridge of her nose, and jawline.