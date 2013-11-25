Relive the Best Fashion Moments from Last Night's 2013 American Music Awards!

Sunday night's American Music Awards felt like the ultimate concert and fashion show in one, complete with performances by Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, and many more. For starters, Taylor Swift, looking golden in a Julien Macdonald mini-dress, took home four awards, including the night's top honor: Artist of the Year. Swift set an AMAs record, being the first person to ever win the award three times. "Winning Artist of the Year for the third time is kind of a little bit mind numbingly unbelievable, it is a little bit hard to absorb all at once," Swift told InStyle.com. "It's amazing, and the fact that it's fan voted makes it that much better. This year has been unreal for me with this album. I don't expect things to do well, just by default, so for this to happen is just wonderful."

Another big winner was Rihanna, who was given the AMA's first Icon Award, along with an award for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist. Wearing a sexy Jean Paul Gaultier look, the singer was presented the award by her mother, Monica Fenty, who told her daughter how proud she was of her success. "I know the journey in your career has not always been an easy one," Fenty said onstage. She had more kind words for her successful daughter: "I applaud you and admire you for being so strong and so positive and so humble and so focused."

One of the most interesting moments of the evening? Lady Gaga rode down the red carpet atop a large, white, human-operated costume horse, wearing the exact same lavender Versace dress she wore in a campaign for the fashion house, released the day prior. Timberlake took home three awards at the fan-voted awards show, while Ariana Grande won New Artist of the Year and One Direction nabbed two awards including Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group.

After walking the red carpet in a white pantsuit at the beginning of the evening, Miley Cyrus, who turned 21 the day before the show, closed the night with an emotional performance of "Wrecking Ball," which surprisingly included a giant lip-syncing kitten in the background. Dressed in a two-piece cat-adorned ensemble, the singer proved her skills by flawlessly belting out her hit, while the giant cat was floating onscreen behind her, even crying in zero-gravity at one point. Check out the complete list of AMAs winner's here

1 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift

gave us the Midas touch in a Julien Macdonald mini-dress, which the 'Artist of the Year' winner paired with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals. "I thought there were so many amazing performances tonight," Swift told InStyle.com I felt really lucky to be in the audience tonight and be dancing to all of it!"

2 of 13 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Katy Perry

stunned in a dotted Oscar de la Renta tulle gown speckled with embroidered flowers, which she wore with an Olympia Le-Tan ‘Webster’s New World Dictionary’ box clutch.

3 of 13 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rihanna

stole the show in a sexy two-piece by Jean Paul Gaultier and Neil Lane jewelry.

4 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Hudson

was glowing in a short-sleeved, orange Christian Dior gown with a peek-a-boo pink hemline, which she paired with Charlotte Olympia sandals, Sutra and LeVian jewels, a Swarovski clutch, and popping blue eyeliner.

5 of 13 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Miley Cyrus

opted for a more sophisticated look in a Versus Versace white pantsuit featuring gold safety pin accents, black Saint Laurent pumps and small dose of Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

6 of 13 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Zoe Saldana

was chic in a one-shoulder Roland Mouret dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Loree Rodkin jewels, and a Jason Wu clutch.

7 of 13 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Heidi Klum

donned a lace and fringe Marchesa dress, paired with Brian Atwood heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

8 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nicole Richie

went glam in a white cut-out Emilio Pucci gown, statement gold jewelry, and a House of Harlow 1960 clutch of her own design.

9 of 13 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lady Gaga

arrived on 'horse' wearing a lavender Versace gown, straight from her recently released ad campaign for the fashion house.

10 of 13 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

looked white-hot in a white Maria Lucia Hohan long-sleeve gown, a metallic Jimmy Choo clutch, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and glittery Christian Louboutin pumps.

11 of 13 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Emma Roberts

rocked a shimmering Lanvin gown with a fuchsia Rodo clutch and matching Casadei pumps. "It was the first dress I tried on," Roberts told InStyle.com. "My inspiration was Bianca Jagger. I wanted to be comfortable but also kind of different and chic."
12 of 13 C Flanigan/Getty Images

Lady Antebellum

matched in all-black ensembles.

13 of 13 Larry Busacca/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP

Kelly Osbourne

wore a Rami Al Ali couture dress that featured an embroidered bodice and tulle skirt, along with an Edie Parker clutch and intricately braided updo.

