Relive the Best Fashion Moments from Last Night's 2013 American Music Awards!

Sunday night's American Music Awards felt like the ultimate concert and fashion show in one, complete with performances by Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, and many more. For starters, Taylor Swift, looking golden in a Julien Macdonald mini-dress, took home four awards, including the night's top honor: Artist of the Year. Swift set an AMAs record, being the first person to ever win the award three times. "Winning Artist of the Year for the third time is kind of a little bit mind numbingly unbelievable, it is a little bit hard to absorb all at once," Swift told InStyle.com. "It's amazing, and the fact that it's fan voted makes it that much better. This year has been unreal for me with this album. I don't expect things to do well, just by default, so for this to happen is just wonderful."

Another big winner was Rihanna, who was given the AMA's first Icon Award, along with an award for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist. Wearing a sexy Jean Paul Gaultier look, the singer was presented the award by her mother, Monica Fenty, who told her daughter how proud she was of her success. "I know the journey in your career has not always been an easy one," Fenty said onstage. She had more kind words for her successful daughter: "I applaud you and admire you for being so strong and so positive and so humble and so focused."

One of the most interesting moments of the evening? Lady Gaga rode down the red carpet atop a large, white, human-operated costume horse, wearing the exact same lavender Versace dress she wore in a campaign for the fashion house, released the day prior. Timberlake took home three awards at the fan-voted awards show, while Ariana Grande won New Artist of the Year and One Direction nabbed two awards including Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group.

After walking the red carpet in a white pantsuit at the beginning of the evening, Miley Cyrus, who turned 21 the day before the show, closed the night with an emotional performance of "Wrecking Ball," which surprisingly included a giant lip-syncing kitten in the background. Dressed in a two-piece cat-adorned ensemble, the singer proved her skills by flawlessly belting out her hit, while the giant cat was floating onscreen behind her, even crying in zero-gravity at one point. Check out the complete list of AMAs winner's here.

Reporting by Carita Rizzo