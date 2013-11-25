American Music Awards 2013: See the Best Onstage Moments!

With 16 performances throughout the three-hour broadcast, there was a lot to dance along to at last night's American Music Awards, so we rounded up our favorite performances and onstage moments. Lady Gaga and R. Kelly performed a steamy duet of Gaga's new single "Do What U Want," Katy Perry belted out "Unconditionally" rocking a peach kimono and offered a visual feast of colors onstage, and Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to salsa legend Celia Cruz in an exciting performance featuring acrobatic dancers and multiple outfit changes. We weren't the only ones amazed by the night's performers, either. "I thought there were so many amazing performances tonight, like the Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World performance," Taylor Swift, who won Artist of the Year, told InStyle.com. "I felt really lucky to be in the audience tonight and be dancing to all of it."

Reporting by Carita Rizzo