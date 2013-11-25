American Music Awards 2013: See the Best Onstage Moments!

Matt Brown/ABC; Michael Tran/FilmMagic (2)
Kelsey Glein
Nov 25, 2013 @ 1:44 pm

With 16 performances throughout the three-hour broadcast, there was a lot to dance along to at last night's American Music Awards, so we rounded up our favorite performances and onstage moments. Lady Gaga and R. Kelly performed a steamy duet of Gaga's new single "Do What U Want," Katy Perry belted out "Unconditionally" rocking a peach kimono and offered a visual feast of colors onstage, and Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to salsa legend Celia Cruz in an exciting performance featuring acrobatic dancers and multiple outfit changes. We weren't the only ones amazed by the night's performers, either. "I thought there were so many amazing performances tonight, like the Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World performance," Taylor Swift, who won Artist of the Year, told InStyle.com. "I felt really lucky to be in the audience tonight and be dancing to all of it." 

MORE:
• See What Everyone Wore at the 2013 AMAs
The Female Leaders of the 2013 AMAs
What to Looks Forward to at the 2013 AMAs

Reporting by Carita Rizzo

1 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Katy Perry

The singer opened the AMAs by belting out her latest single, "Unconditionally," rocking a peach kimono and offering a visual feast of colors and dancers onstage.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Matt Brown/ABC via Getty

R. Kelly and Lady Gaga

The power duo performed 'Do What U Want' from Lady Gaga's latest album. Donning a sexy silver number, Gaga played the secretary to Kelly's cigar-smoking president. At one point, Gaga was lifted up by a team of dancers dressed as White House aides, and the pair got into the lyrics of the song on top of an ornate desk.

3 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer sang a three-song tribute to salsa queen Celia Cruz, who died a decade ago. First, the she wore a black sequined cape-like dress and danced to her backing band's Cuban rhythms. Next, dancers came out, performing acrobatic moves and 'changing' Jennifer into a rainbow salsa dress. For the last song, she quick-changed again into a fringe cocktail dress, channeling the excitement of Cruz along the way!

Advertisement
4 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake

The soulful singer performed his bluesy, country-rock jam "Drink You Away," and the opening acoustic guitar strums were played by none other than Timberlake himself.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Kevin Winter/Getty

Rihanna and Monica Fenty

In a touching moment, Rihanna accepted the AMA Icon Award from her mother, Monica Fenty, onstage during the show. "I know the journey in your career has not always been an easy one,” Fenty said onstage. She had more kind words for her successful daughter: “I applaud you and admire you for being so strong and so positive and so humble and so focused.”
Advertisement
6 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Ke$ha and Pitbull

Pitbull, who acted as host for the 2013 AMAs, performed his country-rap hybrid 'Timber' alongside Ke$ha, complete with cowboy boots, daisy dukes, and fireworks.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

TLC and Lil Mama

T-Boz and Chilli of TLC were joined onstage by Lil Mama to sing the group's mega-hit 'Waterfalls' from 1995. The women paid tribute to Left Eye, the third member of TLC who was tragically killed by a car crash in 2002.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World

Christina Aguilera, alongside A Great Big World, linked up to perform 'Say Something,' which they had previously done on 'The Voice.' "I was almost crying, it was so emotional," Taylor Swift said to InStyle.com of the performance.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus

The singer closed the night with an intense performance of “Wrecking Ball,” which surprisingly included a giant lip-syncing kitten in the background. Dressed in a two-piece cat-adorned ensemble, the singer proved her skills by flawlessly belting out her hit, while the giant cat was floating onscreen behind her, even crying in zero-gravity at one point.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!