Who Do You Think Was Best-Dressed on the ACM Awards Red Carpet?

Grace Gavilanes
Apr 07, 2014 @ 8:45 am

The 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards aired last night, and although we couldn't get enough of all the performances and epic wins (Miranda Lambert took home three ACM Awards!), our eyes were glued to the red carpet. From Taylor Swift's sexy-chic crop-top and skirt combo to Carrie Underwood's fringe-tastic gown, see the stars who left us speechless at the ACM Awards. Then tell us: Who do you think rocked the red carpet best?

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift in a J. Mendel crop top and skirt.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood in Oscar de la Renta.

KACEY MUSGRAVES

Kacey Musgraves in a light blue gown.
OLIVIA MUNN

Olivia Munn in Reem Acra.

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Miranda Lambert in Randi Rahm.

SHERYL CROW

Sheryl Crow in Christian Siriano.

SHAKIRA

Shakira in Zuhair Murad.

JEWEL

Jewel in Edition by Georges Chakra.

MARTINA MCBRIDE

Martina McBride in David Meister Signature.

KELLIE PICKLER

Kellie Pickler in Romona Keveza.

