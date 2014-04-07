Who Do You Think Was Best-Dressed on the ACM Awards Red Carpet?

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Celebrity Monitor/PacificCoastNews (2)
The 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards aired last night, and although we couldn't get enough of all the performances and epic wins (Miranda Lambert took home three ACM Awards!), our eyes were glued to the red carpet. From Taylor Swift's sexy-chic crop-top and skirt combo to Carrie Underwood's fringe-tastic gown, see the stars who left us speechless at the ACM Awards. Then tell us: Who do you think rocked the red carpet best?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement