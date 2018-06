Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly mingled with some real characters at the American Film Institute's annual AFI Awards luncheon, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and sponsored by Hewlett-Packard. Accomplished actors like Javier Bardem, Allison Janney and George Clooney were recognized as part of the best that film and television had to offer in 2007. "My highlight was meeting Alec Baldwin," said Kelly, who engaged in a little back and forth with the 30 Rock star during the afternoon affair. "He's a genius!"



-Marshall Heyman