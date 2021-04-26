See All the 2021 Oscars After Party Looks
The 93rd Academy Awards has officially brought awards season to a close. This year looked quite different than what we're used to, from virtual red carpets to Zoom shows. Luckily, last night's festivities were held in person — with strict Covid protocol in place (only nominees could attend the awards). Although, one very special event was missing from the lineup last night: the famous Vanity Fair after party.
But don't worry, because the lack of an after party didn't keep stars from partying. The stars celebrated Hollywood's biggest night of the year at different after parties across Los Angeles. And all the celebrities came out dressed in their best to celebrate their friend's achievements. Read on the see the best Oscar After Party looks.