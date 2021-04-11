The Best Looks from the 2021 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet
At this year's British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (aka the BAFTAs), there was no shortage of glamorous looks. Following a third lockdown in London, celebrities were ready to dress up again, and came out in full force during the annual ceremony celebrating the best in film.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas went braless under a gorgeous embroidered jacket that was left unbuttoned, while Anna Kendrick went the more traditional route in a high-slit gown.
Not all the nominees were able to make it across the pond due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but a number of stars — including Hugh Grant, Cynthia Erivo, and Phoebe Dynevor — arrived at Royal Albert Hall to walk the red carpet ahead of announcing tonight's winners.
RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Went Braless Under Her Unbuttoned Blazer at the 2021 BAFTAs
Scroll below for our favorite fashion moments from the 2021 BAFTAs.
Priyanka Chopra's 2021 BAFTA Fashion Choice
Priyanka Chopra went braless under her unbuttoned blazer at the 2021 BAFTAs. She was joined by her husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Cynthia Erivo
Tom Hiddleston
Anna Kendrick
Phoebe Dynevor
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein
Sophie Cookson
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Dominique Fishback
Vanessa Kirby
Maria Bakalova
Dress, Giorgio Armani