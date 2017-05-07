See All the Stars on the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Fans of the MTV Movie Awards franchise are in for a real treat this year. For the first time, the awards show will now officially include television, making the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards the first of its kind.

All of our favorite celebrities are hitting the red carpet tonight in L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium and we’re keeping a close eye on the fun and daring looks.

This year’s show will also be memorable for including both men and women together in the acting categories. Don’t worry, signature awards like Best Kiss and Best Villain aren’t going anywhere! The cast of the popular Fast and the Furious franchise will also be honored with the Generation Award, which Vin Diesel is set to accept. With actor and funnyman Adam DeVine playing host, we’re sure there will be no shortage of laughs tonight.

VIDEO: 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet Looks

In the meantime, scroll through for some of the evening’s hottest looks.