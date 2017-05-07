See All the Stars on the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

InStyle Staff
May 07, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Fans of the MTV Movie Awards franchise are in for a real treat this year. For the first time, the awards show will now officially include television, making the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards the first of its kind. 

All of our favorite celebrities are hitting the red carpet tonight in L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium and we’re keeping a close eye on the fun and daring looks. 

This year’s show will also be memorable for including both men and women together in the acting categories. Don’t worry, signature awards like Best Kiss and Best Villain aren’t going anywhere! The cast of the popular Fast and the Furious franchise will also be honored with the Generation Award, which Vin Diesel is set to accept. With actor and funnyman Adam DeVine playing host, we’re sure there will be no shortage of laughs tonight. 

In the meantime, scroll through for some of the evening’s hottest looks.

Emma Watson

Allison Williams

Allison Williams

Allison Williams in Galia Lahav Couture.
Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Emilio Pucci.
Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld in Fausto Puglisi and Neil Lane jewelry.
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne in Saint Laurent.
Zendaya

Zendaya

Zendaya in Zuhair Murad.
Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot in Cinq à Sept.

Noah Cyrus

Kat Graham

Kat Graham

Kat Graham in Off-White.
Zac Efron

Zac Efron

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi in Gucci.
15 of 30 Christopher Polk/Getty

Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp

Gaten Matarazzo in Topman.
Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia

Miles Heizer

Miles Heizer

Adam Devine

Adam Devine

Adam Devine in Jil Sander.

Camila Cabello

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross in Rosie Assoulin.
Peyton List

Peyton List

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes in Lethicia Bronstein, John Hardy jewelry, Tamara Mellon shoes, and Rubeus Milano clutch.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg in Fendi.
Shannon Purser

Shannon Purser

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Issa Rae in Off-White and John Hardy jewelry, carrying a Kate Space New York clutch.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Jonathan Simkai.
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko

Holland Roden

Holland Roden

Holland Roden in Tadashi Shoji, Stuart Weitzman sandals, and Swarovski jewelry.

