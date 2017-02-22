The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2017 Brit Awards

Jane Asher
Feb 22, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Britain's biggest night in music is finally here, and although it may still be the middle of the day for us Americans, across the pond, the red carpet is in full swing.

Taking place at London's famous O2 Arena, all the best and brightest musicians are turning up in their finest for the 2017 Brit Awards, with the likes of Ellie Goulding (who already has two Brit Award wins and many more nominations under her belt over the past few years), and stars like Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry.

Scroll down below to take a look at the best red carpet ensembles from this year's Brit Awards.

Katy Perry

Fresh off her stellar Grammy performance last week, Perry walked the red carpet in a blush pink and silver bejeweled and fringed mini dress complete with a matching pink jacket. 

Ellie Goulding

The singer graced the red carpet in a sexy black dress with a chain-link halter neck, a caged bodice featuring the same chain link detail, and a thigh-high slit. 

Ed Sheeran 

The "Shape of You" singer went monochrome with his red carpet look, donning a navy turtleneck under a navy blazer, and matching navy slacks. 

Rita Ora 

Ora stunned in an army-green, strapless gown, complete with camo-patterned rhinestones on the bodice, with a matching camo sequined jacket. 

Brooklyn Beckham

Beckham arrived at the Brits in a black and white plaid oversize coat, black pants, and black loafers. 

Charli XCX

The singer arrived in a one shoulder lavender number complete with tiered ruffles and matching purple eye makeup. 

Natalia Vodianova

The supermodel hopped on the blush pink trend at the Brits, looking gorgeous in this sheer, feathery number, her hair slicked back in a mock-wet style. 

Zara Larsson

The pink-haired Swedish singer-songwriter walked the red carpet in a black jumpsuit with a bejeweled bodice and wide legs. 

Nicole Scherzinger

Scherzinger matched her over-the-knee boots with her intricate red, gold, and black blazer-style dress.

