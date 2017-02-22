The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2017 Brit Awards

Britain's biggest night in music is finally here, and although it may still be the middle of the day for us Americans, across the pond, the red carpet is in full swing.

Taking place at London's famous O2 Arena, all the best and brightest musicians are turning up in their finest for the 2017 Brit Awards, with the likes of Ellie Goulding (who already has two Brit Award wins and many more nominations under her belt over the past few years), and stars like Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry.

Scroll down below to take a look at the best red carpet ensembles from this year's Brit Awards.