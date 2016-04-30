See All the Stars Bringing the Glam Factor to the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are descending upon Washington, D.C., tonight to rub elbows with political heavyweights at the 102nd annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner taking place at the Washington Hilton.

Unofficially dubbed “Nerd Prom,” the event honors the reporters and journalists who cover the White House, but there’s always some star power thrown in for good measure. This year’s turnout includes the likes of model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner, who made an elegant entrance in a strapless black Vivienne Westwood gown and statement diamond choker necklace; Scandal's own Kerry Washington in a ruffled one-shoulder Victoria, Victoria Beckham frock; and Harry Potter alumna Emma Watson, who wore a red-and-white floral Osman tunic over navy pants (again!) and matching pumps.

Comedian Larry Wilmore will be the evening’s emcee, and considering this year's Correspondents’ Dinner will be President Obama’s eighth and last of his term, the roast should be full of memorable zingers.

Scroll through for some of the best looks coming from inside the Beltway this evening.