See All the Stars Bringing the Glam Factor to the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Getty Images (3)
Hana Asbrink
Apr 30, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are descending upon Washington, D.C., tonight to rub elbows with political heavyweights at the 102nd annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner taking place at the Washington Hilton. 

Unofficially dubbed “Nerd Prom,” the event honors the reporters and journalists who cover the White House, but there’s always some star power thrown in for good measure. This year’s turnout includes the likes of model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner, who made an elegant entrance in a strapless black Vivienne Westwood gown and statement diamond choker necklace; Scandal's own Kerry Washington in a ruffled one-shoulder Victoria, Victoria Beckham frock; and Harry Potter alumna Emma Watson, who wore a red-and-white floral Osman tunic over navy pants (again!) and matching pumps.

Comedian Larry Wilmore will be the evening’s emcee, and considering this year's Correspondents’ Dinner will be President Obama’s eighth and last of his term, the roast should be full of memorable zingers.

Scroll through for some of the best looks coming from inside the Beltway this evening. 

1 of 25 Larry Busacca

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in a Vivienne Westwood gown.

2 of 25 Larry Busacca

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Victoria, Victoria Beckham dress, Stuart Weitzman sandals, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Neil Lane jewelry. 

3 of 25 Larry Busacca

Emma Watson

Emma Watson in an Osman dress and trousers, along with Jennie Kwon and Paige Novick jewels.

4 of 25 Paul Morigi

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad.

5 of 25 Larry Busacca

Helen Mirren

6 of 25 Bloomberg

Rachel McAdams

7 of 25 Larry Busacca

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery in a marigold gown and a classic assortment of Tiffany & Co. Victoria diamonds and pearls.

8 of 25 Bloomberg

Sophia Bush

9 of 25 Larry Busacca

Connie Britton

10 of 25 Paul Morigi

Bellamy Young

11 of 25 Larry Busacca

Jaimie Alexander

12 of 25 Larry Busacca

Nina Dobrev

13 of 25 Larry Busacca

Christy Turlington Burns

Christy Turlington Burns in a black gown and a selection of Tiffany & Co. diamonds and black spinels.

14 of 25 Larry Busacca

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski in Monique Lhuillier.

15 of 25 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham in a red Badgley Mischka gown, Stuart Weitzman sandals, and an assortment of David Yurman jewels.

16 of 25 Larry Busacca

Shonda Rhimes

17 of 25 Larry Busacca

Karlie Kloss

18 of 25 Bloomberg

Adriana Lima

19 of 25 Larry Busacca

Gabrielle Union

20 of 25 Larry Busacca

Candace Cameron Bure

21 of 25 Evan Agostini / AP Images

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smiith in a tuxedo and Jada Pinkett Smith in Romona Keveza.

22 of 25 Larry Busacca

Rosario Dawson  

23 of 25 Kris Connor

Aretha Franklin

24 of 25 Larry Busacca

Gayle King

25 of 25 Getty Images

Madeleine Albright

