Angelina! Felicity! See the Chicest Fashions From the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards Blue Carpet

FilmMagic, Getty Images, WireImage
Andrea Cheng
Jan 15, 2015 @ 9:49 pm

From a panel of nearly 300 critics, the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards honor the best in film. For us though, it's a night of soaking up the best in fashion.

Angelina Jolie epitomized Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning pale gold draped creation (above, center). Meanwhile, Marion Cotillard channeled Marie Antoinette in a white Dior design with an exaggerated pannier-style silhouette (left). And Felicity Jones, aka this year's Lupita Nyong'o, hit the Hollywood Palladium's blue carpet in an alluring sheer black embroidered Dolce & Gabbana design (right).

From Jennifer Aniston's risky red Gucci suit to Reese Witherspoon's two-toned Lanvin number, see all of the looks from the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

1 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie in a metallic draped number.

2 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Dior Haute Couture, 2015

A dramatic silhouette brought glamour to Cotillard's winter-white look at the Critics' Choice Awards.

3 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones in Dolce & Gabbana.

4 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston in Gucci with Christian Louboutin pumps.

5 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike in Valentino Haute Couture.

6 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore in a slinky lace black gown.

7 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in Lanvin with Harry Winston jewelry.

8 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley in Delpozo.

9 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain in Antonio Berardi.

10 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Amy Adams in Max Mara with Neil Lane jewelry and Kurt Geiger heels.

11 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Quvenzhane Wallis

Quvenzhane Wallis in a metallic blue dress.

12 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan in Elie Saab with jewelry by Norman Silverman, Graziela Gems, and Melissa Kaye.

13 of 20 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne in a tux.

14 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger in Naeem Khan with Repossi jewelry and an Amanda Wakeley clutch.

15 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Image

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt in Emilio Pucci with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

16 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson in Vivienne Westwood with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

17 of 20 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for BFCA

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung in Yanina Couture.

18 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth in Dolce & Gabbana.

19 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann in Reem Acra with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

20 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke in Lanvin.

