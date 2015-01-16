Angelina! Felicity! See the Chicest Fashions From the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards Blue Carpet

From a panel of nearly 300 critics, the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards honor the best in film. For us though, it's a night of soaking up the best in fashion.

Angelina Jolie epitomized Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning pale gold draped creation (above, center). Meanwhile, Marion Cotillard channeled Marie Antoinette in a white Dior design with an exaggerated pannier-style silhouette (left). And Felicity Jones, aka this year's Lupita Nyong'o, hit the Hollywood Palladium's blue carpet in an alluring sheer black embroidered Dolce & Gabbana design (right).

From Jennifer Aniston's risky red Gucci suit to Reese Witherspoon's two-toned Lanvin number, see all of the looks from the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

