Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara Heat Up the 2015 ACMs Red Carpet!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

See what the stars wore at the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Bee Shapiro
Apr 19, 2015 @ 9:00 pm

Who wouldn't be in Hot Pursuit of this dazzling duo? That just happens to be title of Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara's upcoming comedy (hitting theaters May 8) and they couldn't have been a more convincing pair when they alighted in Dallas tonight (April 19) for the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Naturally, they were also dressed to impress on the red carpet and with Romy and Michelle panache—that is, in complementary party frocks. The two are presenters at the ACMs, but it looks like their girls' night out actually started earlier in the day.

Witherspoon posted this jet-set pic from the tarmac a few hours ago:

Get ready, World for #HotPursuit! @sofiavergara and I are coming for you!! 👯✈️🔥💃

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

The actress and InStyle May cover star was also cheering on country chanteuse Miranda Lambert:

Let's show them what girls are made of @mirandalambert ! #ACM awards tonight!!! #Gunpowderandlead 😍💃🎶

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

While on the carpet, Vergara nabbed this close-up:

Dallas we r here! #hotpursuit #ACMawrds

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

PHOTOS: See All the Best Looks from the Academy of Country Music Awards 2015!

1 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in a black A-line minidress with reflective embellishments. 

2 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara in an embellished black strapless peplum dress.

3 of 14 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert in Bibhu Mohapatra and Gianvito Rossi shoes with Kimberly McDonald jewelry and a Jill Milan clutch.

4 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler in a metallic mermaid Lorena Sarbu gown, CSARITE by Erica Courtney jewelry, and a Swarovski clutch.

5 of 14 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas in a chestnut blazer and jeans.

6 of 14 Larry Busacca/ACM2015/Getty

 Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera​ in a Roberto Cavalli dress and a Topshop jacket.

7 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo in Azzedine Alaïa.

8 of 14 Kevin Winter/ACM2015/Getty

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in Reem Acra.

9 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope in a black and red gown with a high-low hem and black sandals.

10 of 14 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears in a black lace mermaid gown.

11 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker in a white long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

12 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Beth Behrs

Beth Behrs in a color-block black and white ensemble with a halterneck and sheer bodice.

13 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan in a black tuxedo.

14 of 14 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves in a bubblegum-pink shortsleeve gown with a plunging neckline.

