Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara Heat Up the 2015 ACMs Red Carpet!

See what the stars wore at the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Who wouldn't be in Hot Pursuit of this dazzling duo? That just happens to be title of Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara's upcoming comedy (hitting theaters May 8) and they couldn't have been a more convincing pair when they alighted in Dallas tonight (April 19) for the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Naturally, they were also dressed to impress on the red carpet and with Romy and Michelle panache—that is, in complementary party frocks. The two are presenters at the ACMs, but it looks like their girls' night out actually started earlier in the day.

Witherspoon posted this jet-set pic from the tarmac a few hours ago:

Get ready, World for #HotPursuit! @sofiavergara and I are coming for you!! 👯✈️🔥💃 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 19, 2015 at 9:59am PDT

The actress and InStyle May cover star was also cheering on country chanteuse Miranda Lambert:

Let's show them what girls are made of @mirandalambert ! #ACM awards tonight!!! #Gunpowderandlead 😍💃🎶 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 19, 2015 at 8:55am PDT

While on the carpet, Vergara nabbed this close-up:

Dallas we r here! #hotpursuit #ACMawrds A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 19, 2015 at 5:04pm PDT

