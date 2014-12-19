Smoldering Red-Carpet Fashions from the 2014 People Magazine Awards

Mari Kasanuki
Dec 18, 2014 @ 11:33 pm

The first-ever People Magazine Awards on Thursday night drew a flurry of striking red-carpet outfits worn by Hollywood's brightest stars. The theme of the night seemed to be monochromatic looks, with the majority of celebrity guests opting for single-color ensembles in a variety of black, white, or neutral shades.

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a glittering beige Naeem Khan jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline and Charlotte Olympia shoes, while Kate Hudson arrived in a floor-length one-shoulder Valentino dress with a cinched waist and Brian Atwood shoes. Gwen Stefani stood out from the crowd in a white-hot Alexandre Vauthier couture ensemble and J Brand leather leggings accented with black pointed-toe heels.

They weren't the only ones to impress with their fashion choices. From supermodels Karlie Kloss and Kate Upton to screen sirens Elisabeth Moss and Chloë Grace Moretz, we couldn't look away from all the smoldering stars at the 2014 People Magazine Awards.

PHOTOS: See the Fashions from the 2014 People Magazine Awards Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in a plunging Naeem Khan jumpsuit with Charlotte Olympia shoes and Narin Imani bracelets.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson in a one-shoulder Valentino dress and Brian Atwood shoes.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani in an all-white Alexandre Vauthier couture ensemble, J Brand leather leggings, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston in a black flared dress with an asymmetrical white trim.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss in a David Koma minidress.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling in a custom hot pink dress by costume designer Salvador Pérez and silver pumps.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie in a black jumpsuit with sheer sleeves.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton in a Tamara Mellon shirt and Thomas Wylde skirt with a corset-like belt.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz in a head-to-toe Christian Dior outfit.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow in a long-sleeve LBD with a Jorge Adeler ring.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in a Zac Posen bodice, Marchesa skirt, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting in a Camilla and Marc LBD with a Rauwolf clutch and Luna Rossa earrings.

