Smoldering Red-Carpet Fashions from the 2014 People Magazine Awards

The first-ever People Magazine Awards on Thursday night drew a flurry of striking red-carpet outfits worn by Hollywood's brightest stars. The theme of the night seemed to be monochromatic looks, with the majority of celebrity guests opting for single-color ensembles in a variety of black, white, or neutral shades.

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a glittering beige Naeem Khan jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline and Charlotte Olympia shoes, while Kate Hudson arrived in a floor-length one-shoulder Valentino dress with a cinched waist and Brian Atwood shoes. Gwen Stefani stood out from the crowd in a white-hot Alexandre Vauthier couture ensemble and J Brand leather leggings accented with black pointed-toe heels.

They weren't the only ones to impress with their fashion choices. From supermodels Karlie Kloss and Kate Upton to screen sirens Elisabeth Moss and Chloë Grace Moretz, we couldn't look away from all the smoldering stars at the 2014 People Magazine Awards.

PHOTOS: See the Fashions from the 2014 People Magazine Awards Red Carpet